  Harry has made believers of Gilmore, fellow Patriots corners

FOXBOROUGH — A diving catch along the left sideline for 11 yards, a block on a 5-yard Brandon Bolden run, and a contested catch downfield for a 25-yard gain.
That is the entirety of N'Keal Harry's contributions to the New England Patriots in game action this season. The rookie wide receiver played just three snaps in the first quarter of New England's first preseason game all the way back on Aug. 8 before a series of hamstring and ankle injuries effectively shut him down.
After being placed on injured reserve before the team's season opener against Pittsburgh, the first-round pick returned to practice on Oct. 15 and is expected to be activated ahead of Sunday night's game at Baltimore. If Harry does play, what can we really expect from him? After all, it's been months since anyone outside of the organization has seen him in action.
Talking to the guys who have seen him up close, it sounds like fans are going to be in for a treat.
"He's strong, he makes big catches, he's hard to control sometimes once he gets in his route," said cornerback Stephon Gilmore. "He's a unique talent."
That's high praise coming from an All-Pro who is widely considered one of the top cornerbacks in the league, and perhaps a reminder to fans why Harry was so highly sought after in the first place.
At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Harry is a physical marvel who made his name outmuscling smaller corners for contested catches. The last play he made before leaving the Lions game due to injury was exactly the type that made him so attractive to Bill Belichick, a leaping grab down the sideline where he was well covered and came down with the ball anyway.
Members of the Patriots secondary said he's been making plays like that in practice all the time since he got back on the field.
"He uses his size and his athletic ability to make those contested catches," said cornerback Jonathan Jones. "He's a physical guy, comes with high energy. You can tell he wants to compete."
"You'll see when he hits the field," said cornerback and fellow rookie Joejuan Williams. "He's a great player. He has great hands, his hands are really really good, that's something that he's always been known for."
Beyond the physical attributes, players and coaches alike say Harry has been impressive in his approach off the field as well. He's stayed involved with training, film study and position meetings since going on injured reserve, and more than anything else has demonstrated the kind of competitiveness you need to succeed in the NFL.
"That's the number one thing you have to start off with, it doesn't matter how much talent or physical ability you have, if you don't come out there competitive, it's all going to be neutralized by the opponent anyway," said wide receivers coach Joe Judge. "But he's done a good job coming out every day playing fast, playing hard, the true test will be when it's game action."
If Harry is activated for Sunday's game against Baltimore, he will immediately give Tom Brady a formidable new weapon on the outside. Yet having missed so much time, it will likely be a while before he's fully integrated into the offense.
But all of that can be taught and will come with time, and Harry already has the things you can't teach.
