SATURDAY’S GAME
Haverhill 27, Beverly 14
at Hurd Stadium, Beverly
Haverhill (1-0) 13 14 0 0 27
Beverly (01) 0 7 7 0 14
Scoring summary
H-Devin Carreiro 5 pass from James Farrell (Sebastien Guillaume kick)
H-Jhonathan Wallis 12 run (kick failed)
H-Wallis 2 run (Guillaume kick)
B-Danny Conant 53 pass from Blake Kessel (Danny Pierce kick)
H-Carreiro 42 pass from Farrell (Guillame kick)
B-Conant 25 pass from Kessel (Pierce kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Haverhill — Jhonathan Wallis 16-96, Devin Carreiro 2-25, Jayden Brito 3-20, James Farrell 7-20, Alexander Gomes 5-19, Brandon Piraino 2-14, Nicholas Wilson 2-11, Tucker Grant 1-1, Kevin McAninch 2-1; Beverly— Sean Costa 5-26, Brendan McCarron 8-13, Kevin Hubbard 4-5, Danny Conant 4-4, Danny Pierce 1-(-1), Brian Kessel 3-(-1).
PASSING: Haverhill — Farrell 16-26-229-2-0; Gomes 1-2-55-0-0; Beverly— Kessel 7-12-144-2-3.
RECEIVING: Haverhill — Correiro 8-142, Brito 3-70, Sebastien Guillaume 2-41, Piraino 3-24, Parker DiNatale 1-7; Beverly — Conant 2-78, Jack Consedine 1-39, Costa 1-16, McCarron 1-6, Hubbard 1-5, Anthony Walsh-Illopoulos 1-3.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Peabody 35, Revere 0
at Harry Della Russo Stadium, Revere
Peabody (1-0) 7 21 7 0 35
Revere (0-1) 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring summary
P-Alex Silva 6 run (Dominic Scalese kick)
P-Eli Batista 51 pass from Luke Maglione (Scalese kick)
P-Jayce Jean-Pierre 22 pass from Maglione (Scalese kick)
P-Silva 3 run (Scalese kick)
P-Batista 11 pass from Maglione (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Peabody — Alex Silva 12-98, Gabryel Santos 1-18, Caio Santos 2-7, Don Cavanaugh 1-5, Nick Dresser 1-(-3), Peyton Smith 1-(-3), Kyle Moura 3-(-5), Luke Maglione 3-(-11) ; Revere — Geovani Woodard 14-49, Ahmed Bellemsiel 1-8, Abbas Atoui 2-3, Carlos Rizo 1-2, Diego Madrigal 1-1, Sergio Peguero 1-(-2).
PASSING: Peabody — Maglione 7-11-129-3-0, Smith 1-1-7-0-0 ; Revere — Rizo 2-10-(-12)-0-1, Pegeuro 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Peabody — Eli Batista 3-66, Jayce Jean-Pierre 2-34, Jaden Roman 2-29, Troy Cuddire 1-7 ; Revere — Atoui 1-(-6), Danny Hou 1-(-6).
Salem 51, Arlington 26
at Bertram Field, Salem
Salem (1-0) 15 36 0 0 51
Arlington (0-1) 0 18 0 8 26
Scoring summary
S-Devante Ozuna 60 run (Corey Grimes kick)
S-Albert Pujols 8 pass from Grimes (Ozuna pass from Grimes)
S-Quinn Rocco Ryan 2 run (Grimes kick)
A-Kayden Mills 80 kickoff return (Kick blocked)
S-Rocco Ryan 67 pass from Grimes (Grimes kick)
S-Elias Vasquez 45 fumble return (Ozuna rush)
A-Jake Kerbie 54 pass from Roshan Mandal (Rush failed)
S-Rocco Ryan 4 run (Grimes kick)
S-Logan Abboud 45 pass from Grimes (Grimes kick)
A-Kerbie 75 kickoff return (Rush failed)
A-Mills 32 run (Kerbie pass from Jack Zanbardino)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Salem — Devante Ozuna 4-88, Shane Field 4-65, Corey Grimes 5-23, Angel Nolasco 5-14, Quinn Rocco Ryan 3-9, Alvin Laurent 1-3, Elvis Espinal 1-0; Arlington — Kayden Mills 12-62, Peter Harrison 4-26, No. 4 1-1, Jake Kerbie 1-(-2), Jack Zanbardino 2-(-3), Roshan Mandal 1-(-3).
PASSING: Salem — Grimes 6-8-182-3-0, Antonio Bennett 1-2-15-0-0, Andreas Bernal 0-2-0-0-0; Arlington — Mandal 2-7-58-1-4, Zanbardino 2-5-19-0-0, Mills 2-2-5-0-0.
RECEIVING: Salem — Rocco Ryan 2-72, Logan Abboud 1-45, Ozuna 1-29, Field 1-28, Christopher Teixeira 1-15, Albert Pujols 1-8; Arlington — Kerbie 1-54, Peter Harrison 1-17, Niko Trapotsis 3-7, No. 4 1-4.
Bishop Fenwick 14, Marblehead 10
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Bishop Fenwick (1-0) 0 0 14 0 14
Marblehead (0-1) 3 7 0 0 10
Scoring summary
M-Greg Motorny 22 field goal
M-Brady Selvais 14 run (Motorny kick)
BF-Odin Garron 15 pass from Luke Connolly (Aidan Silva kick)
BF-Kurtis Bruch 48 pass from Brayden Clifford (Silva kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Fenwick — Luke Connolly 13-38, Dylan Patterulli 5-17, Kurtis Burch 1-14, Anthony Nichols 7-12, Brayden Clifford 1-(-2), Bryce Leaman 4-(-6); Marblehead — Colt Wales 11-46, Brady Selvais 12-45, Andy Palmer 2-25, Braiden Kilroy 1-2, Bernardo Bannis 1-0.
PASSING: Bishop Fenwick — Leaman 3-5-18-0-0; Clifford 3-10-48-1-1; Marblehead — Wales 11-23-80-0-1.
RECEIVING: Bishop Fenwick — Bruch 4-55, Nichols 2-7, Connolly 1-4; Marblehead — Chris DeWitt 4-40, Ryan Commoss 3-23, Crew Monaco 2-16, Palmer 2-1.
Pentucket 20, Hamilton-Wenham 14
at Pentucket Stadium, West Newbury
Hamilton-Wenham (0-1) 0 6 0 8 14
Pentucket (1-0) 0 7 7 6 20
Scoring summary
P — Steven Harper 41 pass from Caleb Meisner (Harper kick), 8:41
HW — Caden Schrock 5 pass from Henry Stinson (kick blocked), 3:19
P — Meisner 11 run (Harper kick), 8:05
P — Tedy Cloutier 18 pass from Meisner (kick failed), 8:08
HW — Chris Collins 9 pass from Stinson (Caden McCollom pass from Stinson), 4:06
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Hamilton-Wenham: Chris Collins 14-53; Henry Stinson 10-34, Caden Schrock 1-5; Pentucket: Manny Gasca 15-85, Caleb Meisner 11-70.
PASSING: Hamilton-Wenham — Stinson 9-17-70-2-0; Pentucket — Meisner 12-18-193-2-0.
RECEIVING: Hamilton-Wenham — Alex Menegoni 3-28, A.J. Cote 2-16, Griffin Hawkins 2-12, Chris Collins 1-9, Caden Schrock 1-5, Caden McCollum 1-3.; Pentucket —Luke Zavaski 5-101, Steven Harper 1-41, Tedy Cloutier 2-27, Aaron Ketschke 2-18, Kevin Reiter 2-6.
Manchester Essex 40, Ipswich 26
at Jack Welch Stadium, Ipswich
Manchester Essex (1-0) 0 22 6 12 40
Ipswich (0-1) 12 6 0 8 26
Scoring summary
I-Ajay King 5 run (kick failed)
I-Isaiah Gonzalez 83 interception (rush failed)
ME-Mac Edgerton 10 run (Quinn Brady rush)
I-Louie Harrington 49 run (kick failed)
ME-Safety
ME-Brady 10 run (pass failed)
ME-Edgerton 4 run (pass failed)
ME Brady 4 run (run failed)
I-Harrington 6 run (Drew Lane pass from Vin Winter)
ME-Brady 5 run (run failed)
ME-Zach Hurd 3 run
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Manchester Essex — Mac Edgerton 13-69, Quinn Brady 9-63, Zach Hurd 8-59, Gabe Magee 1-41; Ipswich — Louie Harrington 16-122; Ajay King 9-24, Finn Wright 4-5, Vin Winter 1-0, Isaiah Gonzalez 1-(-4); Hayden Fowler 4-(-5).
PASSING: Manchester Essex — Hurd 5-11-105-0-1; Ipswich — Winter 2-4-14-0-1.
RECEIVING: Manchester Essex — Preston Potter 3-81, Magee 1-16, Edgerton 1-8; Ipswich — Drew Lane 2-14.
Newburyport 39, Essex Tech 14
at World War Memorial Stadium, Newburyport
Essex Tech (0-1) 0 0 6 8 14
Newburyport (1-0) 14 6 13 6 39
Scoring summary
N-Jack Sullivan 11 run (kick failed)
N-Colin Fuller 14 run (Sullivan rush)
N-Fuller 16 run (kick failed)
N-Sullivan 36 run (kick good)
N-Fuller 1 run (kick failed)
ET-Jake Gilbert 2 run (rush failed)
ET-Michael Indelicato 22 run (Xavier Parsons rush)
N-Sullivan 13 pass from Kaleb Sousa (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Essex Tech — Jake Gilbert 20-161; Mike Indelicato 4-27; Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik 9-11; Xavier Parsons 1-3, Makio Bey 2 (-5); Newburyport — Jack Sullivan 6-129, Colin Fuller 16-85, Kane Brennan 5-65.
PASSING: Essex Tech — Casinelli-Tarasuik 6-15-42-0-1; Newburyport — Fuller 6-10-100-1-0.
RECEIVING: Essex Tech — Nick Branciforte 3-23, Bey 1-12, Parsons 2-7; Newburyport — Samuel Craig 2-40, Logan Jones 1-25, Jackson DeVivo 2-22, Sullivan 1-13.
St. John’s Prep 41, Marshfield 20
at Marshfield
St. John’s Prep (1-0) 21 7 0 13 41
Marshfield (0-1) 0 0 20 0 20
Scoring summary
SJP-Dylan Aliberti 38 run (Langdon Laws kick)
SJP-Cam LaGrassa 4 run (Laws kick)
SJP-Gael Garcia 13 pass from Robillard (Laws kick)
SJP-LaGrassa 71 run (Laws kick)
M-Reid Bergamesca 34 pass from Tor Maas (Maas kick)
M-David True 48 run (kick blocked)
M-True 4 run (Maas kick)
SJP-Mason McSweeney 37 pass from Robillard (kick failed)
SJP-LaGrassa 3 run (Laws kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: St. John’s — Cam LaGrassa 20-187, Dylan Alberti 19-87, Deacon Robillard 2-4.
PASSING: St. John’s — Robillard 12-17-227-2-0.
RECEIVING: St. John’s — Piersen Scala 2-62, Aliberti 1-61, Mason McSweeney 2-51, Gael Garcia 2-23, Joseph Eberhardt 1-20, Alex Turissi 1-4, Gavin Gold 1-4, Grayson Ambrosh 1-2.
Gloucester 42, Somerville 8
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Gloucester (1-0) 14 6 22 0 42
Somerville (0-1) 0 0 0 8 8
Scoring Summary
G- Jaylen Severino 85 run (Cameron Widtfeldt kick)
G- John Gucciardi 30 pass from Widtfeldt (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Kayden Souza 33 pass from Widtfeldt (kick failed)
G- Severino 35 pass from Widtfeldt (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Gucciardi 5 run (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Joe Gucciardi 8 run (John Gucciardi rush)
S- Luis Rivas 11 run (Rivas rush)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Gloucester- Jaylen Severino 3-107.
PASSING: Gloucester- Cameron Widtfeldt 4-4-103-3-0.
RECEIVING: Gloucester- Severino 1-35.
Tewksbury 14, Danvers 7
at Doucette Stadium, Tewksbury
Danvers (0-1) 0 0 0 7 7
Tewksbury (1-0) 0 7 0 7 14
Scoring summary
T-Manny Mengata 6 run (Jackson Feudo kick)
D-Owen Gasinowski 8 pass from Travis Voisine (Connor Akerman kick)
T-Emeka Olu 9 run (Feudo kick)