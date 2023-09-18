Gloucester 17, Weston 8
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Weston (0-2) 0 8 0 0 8
Gloucester (2-0) 7 3 0 7 17
Scoring Summary
G- Jaylen Severino 5 run (Cameron Widtfeldt kick)
W- Jonah Backer 8 pass from Ryan Kirmelewicz (Emilio Tanzi rush)
G- Widtfeldt 21 field goal
G- Widtfeldt 10 run (Widtfeldt kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Gloucester- Kayden Souza 25-117, Cameron Widtfieldt 6-31; Jaylen Severino 7-24; Joe Allen 1-5, Chase Goulart 1-(-2).
Passing: Gloucester- Widtfeldt 4-12-75-0-0.
Receiving: Gloucester- Goulart 2-40, Brady Patten 2-35.
Rockland 33, Manchester Essex 16
at Rockland Stadium, Rockland
Manchester Essex (1-1) 8 0 8 0 16
Rockland (2-0) 19 0 0 14 33
Scoring Summary
R- Joe Earner 74 run (Jacob Comman kick)
R- Joe Earner 12 run (kick failed)
ME- Kevin McKenna 26 run (Stephen Martin run)
R- Jordan DePina 72 run (kick failed)
ME- Quinn Brady 13 pass from Zach Hurd (Brady pass from Hurd)
R- Jordan DePina 5 run (Jacob Comman Kick)
R- Jordan DePina 75 run (Jacob Comman kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Manchester Essex — Stephen Martin 11-57, Zach Hurd 14-33, Kevin McKenna 4-31, Quinn Brady 6-26, Gabe Magee 3-(-1), Caiden Brennock 1-(1-11).
PASSING: Manchester Essex — Hurd 6-11-51-1-0.
RECEIVING: Manchester Essex — Brady 3-22, Martin 1-13, Beckett Walker 1-11, Magee 1-5.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Greater Lawrence 49, Hamilton-Wenham 18
at Greater Lawrence
Hamilton-Wenham (0-2) 6 0 12 0 18
Greater Lawrence (2-0) 14 22 13 0 49
Scoring summary
GL-Gustavo Varela 6 run (Dan Laurendeau kick)
HW-Caden McColllum 7 pass from Henry Stinson (rush failed)
GL-Andy Rodriguez 83 kick return (Laurendeau kick)
GL-Dylan Smith 55 pass from Isiah Suero (Laurendeau kick)
GL-Varela 20 run (Laurendeau kick)
GL-Suero 1 run (Jordan Urena rush)
HW-Cooper Soolman 60 kick return (rush failed)
GL-Varela 48 run (Laurendeau kick)
GL-Derian Calderon 30 run (Laurendeau kick)
HW-Stinson 38 run (rush failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Hamilton-Wenham — Chris Collins 6-39, Henry Stinson 10-30; Greater Lawrence — Gustavo Varela 14-134, Isiah Suero 5-48, Derian Calderon 2-32.
PASSING: Hamilton-Wenham — Stinson 10-13-104-1-1; Greater Lawrence — Suero 6-8-144-0-0.
RECEIVING: Hamilton-Wenham — Cooper Soolman 8-86, Caden McCollumn 1-7; Greater Lawrence — Jordan Urena 3-79, Dylan Smith 1-55, Calderon 1-1.
King Philip 34, Marblehead 6
at Donaldson Stadium, Marblehead High
Marblehead (0-2) 0 6 0 0 6
King Philip (2-0) 7 13 7 7 34
Scoring Summary
KP- Aidan Astorino 4 run (Sean Woods kick)
KP- Astorino 6 run (Kick failed)
M- Crew Monaco 73 pass from Colt Wales (Kick fails)
KP- Mason Campbell 16 pass from Thomas McLeish (Woods kick)
KP- Andrew Laplante 5 run (Woods kick)
KP- Campbell 9 pass from McLeish (Woods kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Marblehead — Colt Wales 4-9, Finn Gallup 2-6, Andy Palmer 3-3, Brady Selvais 4-(-6), Rylan Golden 1-(-10); King Philip — Aidan Astorino 17-138, Andrew Laplante 12-100, Keigan Canto-Osorio 3-28, Jack Berthiamue 2-8, Jayon Xavier 2-2, Thomas McLeish 1-(-1), David Constantine 1-(-1).
PASSING: Marblehead — Wales 17-24-230-1-2, Gallup 3-5-21-0-0; King Philip — McLeish 9-14-124-2-1.
RECEIVING: Marblehead — Crew Monaco 3-82, Ryan Commoss 5-61, Selvais 1-39, Palmer 6-38, Chris DeWitt 2-31, Cam Quigley 1-10, Golden 1-1, Brooks Keefe 1-(-1); King Philip — Daniel Silveria 2-51, Mason Campbell 3-31, Jack Berthiamue 2-25, Constantine 1-10, Thomas Kilroy 1-7.
Swampscott 27, Lynn English 6
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Lynn English (0-2) 0 12 0 0 12
Swampscott (1-0-1) 0 14 7 6 12
Scoring summary
LE- Josh Anderson 24 pass from Jaiden Rosario (pass failed)
S- Joe Marino fumble recovery in end zone (Marino kick)
LE- Mitchell Purter 12 pass from Rosario (rush failed)
S- Henry Beuttler 15 run (Marino kick)
S- Jack Hazell 34 pass from Jack Spear (Marino kick)
S- Will Bush 63 run (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Lynn English — Alessander Munoz 7-35, Limbert Thomas 11-35, Jordan Hernandez 5-9, Jordan Em 1-2 Jaiden Rosario 5-0,; Swampscott — Henry Beuttler 17-102, Will Bush 1-63, Jack Spea 4-(-5).
PASSING: Lynn English — Rosario 14-25-143-2-0, Thomas 3-3-22-0-0 ; Swampscott — Spear 7-18-85-1-0.
RECEIVING: Lynn English — Josh Anderson 6-54, Mitchell Purter 4-42, Zamari Omosefe 3-43, Alijah Wallace 1-10, Cody Richardson 1-10, Thomas 2-9, Hernandez 1-7 ; Swampscott — Sam Nadworny 5-46, Jack Hazell 1-34, Joe Marino 1-5.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Triton 28, Ipswich 7
at Triton Regional High School
Triton (1-1) 7 14 7 0 28
Ipswich (0-0) 0 7 0 0 7
Scoring Summary
T- Jayden Torres 3 run (Liam Frils kick)
T- Beckham Zizza 2 run (Frils kick)
I- Will Gromko 11 pass from Vin Winter (Winter kick)
T- Torres 12 pass from Zizza (Frils kick)
T- Torres 63 run (Frils kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Ipswich — Louie Harrington 11-54, Ajay King 9-23, Finn Wright 7-11, Massimo Pinsky 1-5, Hayden Fowler 4-3, Vin Winter 4-(-3); Triton — Torres 8-159, Beckham Zizza 12-57, John Trojan 5-15, Athan Eggleston 3-11, Tyler Brosch 4-5, Bradyn Lopes 2-5, Braylon Lupa 2-3, Charlie Mollineaux 1-0.
PASSING: Ipswich — Winter 3-13-19-1-1; Triton — Zizza 4-11-34-1-0.
RECEIVING: Ipswich — Will Gromko 1-11, Harrington 1-6, King 1-2; Triton — Ryan Nolan 2-13, Torres 1-12, Mollineaux 1-9.
North Andover 21, Beverly 6
Beverly (0-2) 0 0 6 0 — 6
North Andover (1-0) 0 7 7 7 — 21
Scoring Summary
NA— Cam Bethel 18 pass from Drew Fitzgerald (Bethel kick)
B — Damian Day 6 run (kick failed)
NA — Bethel 47 pass from Fitzgerald (Bethel kick)
NA — Zach Wolinski 2 run (Bethel kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Beverly —Damian Day 17-70, Brendan McCarron 11-51, Daniel Conant 6-13, Jayden Santos 1-(-2), Danny Pierce 1-(-5), Brian Kessel 5-(-12); North Andover — Wolinski 15-127, Michael McNaught 7-79, Ben Iglesias 1-26, Drew Fitzgerald 1-(-9), Team 4 (-14)
PASSING: Beverly — Kessell 2-5-19-0-0; North Andover — Fitzgerald 6-8-105-1-0.
RECEIVING: Beverly — McCarron 1-18, Day 1-1; North Andover — Bethel 2-68, Wolinski 2-26, McNaught 2-14
Salem 15, Danvers 7
at Bertram Field, Salem
Danvers (0-2) 0 7 0 0 7
Salem (2-0) 0 0 7 7 15
Scoring summary
D-Luke Metivier 66 pass from Travis Voisine (Connor Akerman kick)
S-Shane Field 69 run (Corey Grimes kick)
S-Field 1 run (Logan Abboud pass from Grimes)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Danvers — Travis Voisine 9-27, Owen Gasinowski 9-3, Owen Shanbar 3-0; Salem — Shane Field 7-91, Devante Ozuna 13-83, Quinn Rocco Ryan 1-(-1), Corey Grimes 8-(-11).
PASSING: Danvers — Voisine 15-33-242-1-0; Salem — Grimes 9-15-72-0-1.
RECEIVING: Danvers — Gasinowski 4-68, Luke Metivier 1-66, Michael Albano 3-37, Mike Kasprzyk 3-36, Logan Metivier 3-18, Greysun Jackson 1-17; Salem — Ozuna 7-60, Rocco Ryan 1-10, Field 1-2.
Amesbury 32, Essex Tech 0
at Essex Tech, Hathorne
Amesbury (2-0) 16 16 0 0 32
Essex Tech (0-2) 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Amesbury — Michael Sanchez 8-137, Max Sanchez 6-135, Nico Cox 5-18, DJ DiCarlo 2-16, Jamie Gray 1-5, Sebastian Ayotte 1-3, Joseph Celia 2-0, Justin Dube 1-(-2); Essex Tech — Jake Gilbert 16-26, Xavier Parsons 2-17, Jacoby Castinelli-Tarauik 3-6, Michael Indelicato 1-3.
PASSING: Amesbury — Dube 0-1-0-0-0; Essex Tech — Casinelli-Tarasuik 9-19-69-0-1.
RECEIVING: Amesbury — None; Essex Tech — Makaio Bay 3-26, Nick Branciforte 3-25, Keevan Hally 2-12, John Taylor 1-6.
Peabody 31, Lynn Classical 14
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Lynn Classical (1-1) 0 8 6 0 14
Peabody (2-0) 0 0 7 24 31
Scoring summary
LC- R.J. Faessler 5 pass from Brian Vaughan (Javon Clayborn rush)
P- Alex Silva 53 run (Dom Scalese kick)
LC- Vaughan 9 run (pass failed)
P- Eli Batista 28 pass from Luke Maglione (Scalese kick)
P- Scalese 38 FG
P- Batista 36 pass from Maglione (Scalese kick)
P- Batista 35 run (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Lynn Classical — Javon Clayborn 3-34, Julius Patterson 5-1, Brian Vaughan 4-(-5); Peabody — Alex Silva 20-117, Eli Batista 1-35, Caio Santos 2-15, Kyle Moura 1-0, Luke Maglione 4-(-2).
PASSING: Lynn Classical — Vaughan 15-28-124-1-0; Peabody — Maglione 8-17-113-2-0.
RECEIVING: Lynn Classical — John Nasky 9-77, R.J. Faessler 3-30, Ryan Buth 2-16, Patterson 1-1; Peabody — Batista 5-111, Jaiden Roman 1-1, Jayce Jean-Pierre 1-1, Silva 1-0.
Bishop Fenwick 55, Arlington Catholic 0
at Arlington Catholic
Bishop Fenwick (2-0) 28 20 7 0 55
Arlington Catholic (0-2) 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring summary
BF-Anthony Nichols 25 run (Aidan Silva kick)
BF-Nichols 17 run (Silva kick)
BF-Luke Connolly 17 run (Silva kick)
BF-Nichols 15 run (Silva kick)
BF-Connolly 70 pass from Brayden Clifford (Silva kick)
BF-Nichols 55 run (kick failed)
BF-Connolly 67 run (Silva kick)
BF-Nichols 70 kickoff return (Silva kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Fenwick — Anthony Nichols 4-112; Luke Connolly 3-84, Joe Morceau 4-14, Dylan Paterelli 2-6, Neil String 1-5, Teddy Cahill 2-2.
PASSING: Bishop Fenwick — Brayden Clifford 3-4-148-1-0.
RECEIVING: Bishop Fenwick — Connolly 1-70, Jesse Timson 1-55, Kurtis Bruch 1-23.
Saturday’s Game
St. John’s Prep 30, Central Catholic 28
at Glatz Field, Danvers
Central Catholic (0-2) 7 7 7 7 28
St. John’s Prep (2-0) 13 10 0 7 30
Scoring summary
SJP-Dylan Aliberti 18 pass from Deacon Robillard (kick failed)
SJP-Cam LaGrassa 7 run (Langdon Laws kick)
CC-Mason Bachry 58 run (Drew O’Keefe kick)
CC-Jaxon Pereira 2 run (O’Keefe kick)
SJP-Aliberti 30 pass from Robillard (Laws kick)
SJP-Laws 32 field goal
CC-Jack Steen 27 pass from Pereira (O’Keefe kick)
SJP-Aliberti 4 run (Laws kick)
CC-Pereira 5 run (O’Keefe kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Central Catholic — Mason Bachry 6-100, Jaxon Pereira 10-27, Armani MIlls 2-9, Nicolas Giuffrida 4-1, Caden Smith 1-0; St. John’s Prep — Dylan Aliberti 25-161, Cam LaGrassa 20-115, Decaon Robillard 2-(-4).
PASSING: Central Catholic — Pereira 11-13-149-1-1; St. John’s Prep — Robillard 7-11-84-2-0.
RECEIVING: Central Catholic — Jack Steen 3-59, Max Frediani 3-43, Connor Grella 1-33, Drew Alsup 2-7, Bachry 2-7; St. John’s Prep — Aliberti 3-49, Pierson Scala 1-20, Gavin Gold 2-10, Merrick Barlow 1-5.