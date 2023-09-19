PLAYERTEAMTOUCHDOWNSPAT2-POINTFIELD GOALTOTAL
Eli BatistaPeabody500030
Anthony NicholsFenwick500030
Quinn BradyManchester402028
Dylan AlibertiSt. John's Prep400024
Cam LaGrassaSt. John's Prep400024
Luke ConnollyFenwick300018
Quinn Rocco RyanSalem300018
Alex SilvaPeabody300018
Jaylen SeverinoGloucester300018
Cameron WidtfeldtGloucester160115
John GucciardiGloucester201014
Henry BuettlerSwampscott200012
Will BushSwampscott200012
Danny ConantBeverly200012
Mac EdgertonManchester200012
Shane FieldSalem200012
Louie HarringtonIpswich200012
Dominic ScalesePeabody090112
Langdon LawsSt. John's Prep080111
Joe MarinoSwampscott140010
Devante OzunaSalem102010
Aidan SilvaFenwick09009
Logan AbboudSalem10108
Jack HazellSwampscott10108
Caden McCollumHamilton-Wenham10108
Kurtis BruchFenwick10006
Chris CollinsHamilton-Wenham10006
Damian DayBeverly10006
Robbie EngelMasconomet10006
Gael GarciaSt. John's Prep10006
Odin GarronFenwick10006
Owen GasinowskiDanvers10006
Jake GilbertEssex Tech10006
Isaiah GonzalezIpswich10006
Corey GrimesSalem06006
Will GromkoIpswich10006
Joe GucciardiGloucester10006
Zach HurdManchester10006
Michael IndelicatoEssex Tech10006
Jayce Jean-PierrePeabody10006
Ajay KingIpswich10006
Luke MetivierDanvers10006
Kevin McKennaManchester Essex10006
Mason McSweeneySt. John's Prep10006
Crew MonacoMarblehead10006
Devin O'BrienMasconomet10006
Albert PujolsSalem10006
Caden SchrockHamilton-Wenham10006
Brady SelvaisMarblehead10006
Cooper SoolmanHamilton-Wenham10006
Henry StinsonHamilton-Wenham10006
Kayden SouzaGloucester10006
Elias VasquezSalem10006
Greg MotornyMarblehead01014
Connor AckermanDanvers02002
Arbri HalilajMasconomet02002
Danny PierceBeverly02002
Drew LaneIpswich00102
Stephen MartinManchester Essex00102
Xavier ParsonsEssex Tech00102
Vin WinterIpswich01001

