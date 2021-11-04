The Rockport girls soccer team came into Thursday’s Division 5 Preliminary Round game having already made program history with its first ever State Tournament Berth. After Thursday’s match was said and done, the No. 24 Vikings made a little bit more history with the program’s first ever State Tournament win, 1-0 over No. 41 Upper Cape Cod Tech at Ryan Curley Field.
The new MIAA State Tournament format, which seeds teams by a rating system as opposed to win-loss record, gave Rockport a much better chance to qualify for the postseason and it has already made the most of that opportunity. Thanks to a difficult regular season schedule in the Cape Ann League, filled with larger schools from higher divisions, the Vikings’ ability to be competitive with just about every team translated in the rating system.
“We’ve been talking about this game since the preseason and to have it finally come through to get the win was awesome,” Rockport head coach Greg Twombly said. “We knew with the ratings system we had a chance to get in because of the schedule we play and we showed tonight that we deserve it.”
The Vikings (5-13-1) controlled play all night with dominant possession and a huge edge in scoring chances. The Vikings put 11 shots on the Rams’ goal while allowing just two, both from distance. Rockport also had a 10-0 edge in corner kicks.
“We controlled play from start to finish,” Twombly said. “We worked the ball well down the wings and had a lot of scoring chances. I wish we got a few more but that’s alright because they blocked a ton of shots and we really limited their chances and played a great game.”
The Vikings started to control after about three minutes and never relinquished the edge. After several close calls, they got on the board in the 23’ on a perfectly executed corner kick. Liz Higgins lofted one into the box from the left corner over to the right post, where Kylie Schrock headed it in for a 1-0 lead.
“Liz has been placing beautiful corner kicks all season,” Twombly said. “You couldn’t draw it up any better.”
Rockport took the one-goal lead into the break and continued to pressure early in the second half. Upper Cape Cod Tech (9-6-1) adjusted a bit and had more possession in the second half, but the Rockport defense, led by Michelle Allen and Higgins, kept the visitors from putting any quality shots on keeper Zoe Lucido.
Kylie Wheat and Talia McWilliams generated plenty of opportunities on the wings from the midfield while Franky Twombly and Trinity Elder delivered strong play from the wing back spots.
With its first State Tournament victory in the books, Rockport is right back at it on Saturday morning in the Round of 32 at No. 9 Douglas (11 a.m.). Like the Rams, Douglas is a team that Rockport has never played before.
“I had to do a lot of googling to find some info on this team tonight and I’m sure I’ll be doing a lot more in the coming days on Douglas,” Twombly said. “I’m sure they’re good and we will have to be on our game.”