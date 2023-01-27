As the high school hockey season heads into the second half of the season, all three local squads have a lot to play for.
The Gloucester boys are fighting to stay inside the top 16 in Division 2, which would lead to a Round of 32 home game in the State Tournament. The Rockport boys and Gloucester girls, on the other hand, are fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive. Rockport is currently just inside postseason contention as the No. 31 ranked team in Division 4. The Gloucester girls have some work to do at No. 40 in Division 2.
Here’s a look at how the teams got to where they currently stand.
GLOUCESTER BOYS (6-4-1, No. 16 in Division 2)
First half highlights: The Fishermen have officially shaken off a slow start and enter the middle third of the season playing their best hockey. Gloucester is 4-0-1 in its last five games while outscoring its opponents, 23-9. That five-game unbeaten stretch comes against a tough schedule too with wins over the likes of Masconomet, Woburn and Danvers with a draw against NEC Dunn leading Winthrop.
Gloucester has played itself back into the NEC race and risen in the state rankings by utilizing its speed and its depth.
The line of Nick White, Colby Jewell and Brett Cunningham have formed a standout scoring trio as they are the teams three leading scorers and the Fishermen have two more lines to complement them. Charlie Terelak, Cade Cooper and Chris Karvelas have been playing well together in recent weeks as has the line of Drew White, Brady Salah and Colby Warren.
Joseph Orlando moved back to the blue line from forward and he has stabilized the unit as Gloucester can give six defensemen regular shifts. Derek Ellms, Chris LoJacono, Will Lowthers, James Sanfilippo and Chris Dailey have all seen shifts together and have formed a strong core of defensemen.
The Fishermen have also gotten stellar play from goaltenders Nick Tarantino and Riley De Haan.
Second half outlook: The Fishermen are right in the thick of a tight race for the NEC Dunn Division, two points behind Winthrop and one point behind Masconomet with Danvers and Marblehead only one point behind the Fishermen and three points off the conference leader. Gloucester has a game remaining with each of the four NEC rivals.
Non-conference games against North Andover, Triton and Lynnfield also await so the team will be battle tested come postseason time. If the Fishermen continue to play with the speed and precision they are currently playing with they should be able to secure an opening round home game.
ROCKPORT BOYS (5-8, No. 31 in Division 4)
First half highlights: The Vikings are currently in a bit of a slump, dropping four of their last five games, but they have held steady in the Division 4 rankings as the losses have come to some good teams.
Rockport has been led by a strong scoring punch from its top two lines. Dougie Pratt, Quinn Brady and Ryan Meaney comprise one line with Michael Murphy, Jack Guelli and Derek Burdrow forming the other. Michael Nocella, Nick Nocella, Mike DeOreo and Finn Lawler have powered the defense with Jack Crompton holding down the fort in goal.
The Vikings are playing their best when they can get the offense going, averaging nearly four goals per game in their wins with the top six forwards nearly splitting the goal scoring duties. Their best stretch of play came in late December with two straight wins over Shawsheen Tech and Hamilton-Wenham.
There have been some ups and downs, but the Vikings are 2-0 in CAL Baker action, tied for first with Amesbury, with four more League games remaining in the second half.
Second half outlook: With seven games left, every contest is a big one for the Vikings, who have a slew of formidable opponents awaiting down the stretch. Cape Ann League crossover games against Lynnfield and North Reading are the most difficult remaining and the Vikings still have four CAL Baker Division games remaining, two with Amesbury and one more with Hamilton-Wenham and Pentucket on the road Saturday. The CAL Baker title is still very much up for grabs setting up an exciting stretch run. Rockport’s performance in the CAL Baker may also decide its postseason fate.
The next batch of MIAA power rankings come out on Friday. Rockport was within the top 32 when the last rankings came out on Tuesday, but it is unknown how much its recent 4-2 loss to previously winless Beverly on Wednesday will have an effect on its ranking.
GLOUCESTER GIRLS (4-8, No. 40 in Division 2)
First half highlights: In their third season as a varsity program, Gloucester continues to be competitive in the Northeast Hockey League (NEHL). While the elite of the conference — Winthrop, Peabody and Beverly — has been tough on the Fishermen, they have been locked in tight games against the rest of the league.
Gloucester has been led by a strong defensive core that is also heavily involved in the offense. Keagan Jewell leads the team in scoring followed by fellow defensemen Brooke McNiff and Ella Costa. Abby Lowthers has also logged big minutes on the blue line in front of goalie Kaydin Cusumano, who has kept Gloucester in a lot of games this season.
The Fishermen roll a deep group of forwards as Sydney Bouchie, Ari Scola, Jenna Connelly, Elianna Parsons, Halia Taylor, Fiona Black, Julia Warde and Kaya Collins have all seen regular shifts.
The team is currently on a strong stretch of play with wins over Wakefield and Shawsheen and a 5-3 loss to Peabody, a top 10 ranked team in Division 1, that should help its Division 2 power rating.
Second half outlook: Gloucester is currently ranked No. 40 in Division 2 so it really needs to put together a win streak in the second half to climb into postseason contention. The Fishermen have the chance to avenge losses against Newburyport, Winthrop, Beverly and Billerica in the coming weeks starting with the Clippers on Saturday at Talbot Rink. A win in any of those four games would really help the team’s chances of moving up in the division.
The Fishermen have a chance to show how much they’ve improved from last season over the final few weeks of the regular season needing two more wins to surpass their 2022 win total. With no seniors on the roster the future is looking bright for this still new program to continue to pave its way in the NEHL.