It was far from perfect and at times downright sloppy, but the Gloucester boys hockey team earned its first Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament championship since 2017.
The Fishermen let a pair of two-goal leads slip away against Barrington, R.I. in Monday night’s tournament final but came through in the clutch in a 7-5 win at Talbot Rink.
“It was a frustrating game at times and we didn’t play our best but I’m proud that we came through in the end,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “We got out of our game a little bit in the tournament in we have to play better in our own end. We haven’t won this tournament in four years so it was nice to see the team rally.”
Barrington held all the momentum after two goals in a four minute stretch of play in the third period tied the score at 5-5. The Eagles carried the play for the next five minutes as well before Geary took a timeout to regroup.
“I told them they had to live in the moment and forget anything else that happened tonight,” Geary said.
The timeout ended up paying off as Gloucester (4-0) started to get its legs back and got on the power play with just over two minutes to go. Like it did all night, the Fishermen power play came through as Emerson Marshall crept in from the point and scored on a wrist shot from the slot to give Gloucester a 6-5 lead with 1:50 to pay. It was Gloucester’s fourth power play goal and Marshall’s second of the game. The sophomore would go on to earn tournament MVP honors as he scored four times and notched two assists in two tournament wins.
“He has certainly shown a knack for scoring game-winning-goals in his young high school career,” Geary said of Marshall. “Our power play had great structure all night, and great puck movement. Emerson did a good job getting to a spot to get a good shot off.”
The Fishermen added an empty netter with 38 seconds to play as Nick White won the race to the puck after a long clear and found Joseph Orlando out front, who buried his shot to cap the scoring at 7-5. Riley De Haan picked up the win in net with 30 saves including several difficult stops in the second and third periods.
It took less than two minutes for Gloucester to open the scoring as Drew White’s wrist shot from the left circle deflected off the goalie’s glove and trickled inside the right post for a 1-0 Gloucester lead. Barrington, however, got the equalizer just 20 seconds later on a Josh LeBlanc power play goal. But Gloucester had a quick answer as Jack Costanzo scored his first of three power play goals on the night to make it 2-1 just two-and-a-half minutes later. He added another power play goal two minutes after that, roofing a shot from low on the right circle on a feed from Marshall to make it 3-1.
Barrington, however, had an answer as Henry Kelsey deflected in a Cody Wood shot from the point to make it 3-2, where it stood after the first period of play. The Eagles tied it up late in the second frame on a Brenen Gazeryan goal. But Gloucester again had a quick answer as Costanzo completed the hat trick with another power play goal, putting it off the bar and in from the left circle through traffic to make it 4-3 after two.
Marshall added his first goal of the night to give Gloucester a 5-3 lead early in the second frame, intercepting a clear attempt and scoring top shelf from the slot. Barrington then answered with the next two goals to tie the game before Marshall potted the game winner.
Gloucester advanced to the tournament final with a 5-2 win over Marblehead in Sunday’s opening round game. Marshall had a pair of goals with Cunningham, Jewell and Nick White finding the back of the net. Costanzo, who was named to the All Tournament team with seven points in two games, had three assists.
The Fishermen return to action on Saturday against Lynnfield at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody (12 p.m.).
Gloucester 7, Barrington, R.I. 5Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament Final at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Barrington 1 2 2 — 5
Gloucester 3 1 3 — 7
1st Period: G, Drew White (un.) 1:52; B, Josh LeBlanc (Brenen Gazeryan) ppg, 2:10; G, Jack Costanzo (Colby Jewell) ppg, 3:40; G, Costanzo (Emerson Marshall, Jewell) ppg, 5:33; B, Henry Kelsey (Cody Wood) ppg, 8:23.
2nd Period: B, Gazeryan (Kelsey) 12:47; G, Costanzo (Brett Cunningham) ppg, 13:28.
3rd Period: G, Marshall (Cunningham) 1:08; B, Drake Almeida (un.) 1:35; B, Trevor Snow (Sam Faulkner) shg, 5:31; G, Marshall (Costanzo) ppg, 13:10; G, Orlando (Nick White) eng, 14:22.
Saves: B, Dom Bruzzi 24; G, Riley De Haan 30.
Records: G, 4-0.