After a one-year hiatus, two long-time holiday tournaments will be returning to Gloucester for school vacation week.
The Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Hockey Tournament started on Sunday night at the Talbot Rink for the 14th annual post-Christmas event. On the hard wood, the 15th Annual BankGloucester Holiday Basketball Tournament begins on Monday afternoon at the Smith Field House. Both tournaments were cancelled in 2020 as the abbreviated winter campaign did not start until after the calendar flipped to 2021, but both tournaments will be welcoming familiar faces and a newcoming team this year.
Spectators will be limited for the events as Gloucester announced on Sunday that only immediate family members of players on the home and away teams will be permitted to attend the games.
The Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament already opened up play for its first round with Barrington, Rhode Island, the aforementioned tournament newcomer, opened up the tourney with a 6-0 win over Beverly in the first of two games on Sunday night.
Beverly controlled early but Barrington left the first frame with a 2-0 lead. That lead grew to 5-0 after two and the visitors from Rhode Island cruised into the final in their first appearance in the tournament.
Host Gloucester took on Marblehead in the night cap. The game concluded after the Gloucester Daily Times went to press, for results and game analysis look to gloucestertimes.com/sports.
Gloucester will be looking to take home its first tournament title since 2017 and third tournament overall as it also won in 2007. Marblehead has had the most recent success in the tournament, winning four of the last five including the last two in 2018 and 2019 to go along with wins in 2015 and 2016 as well.
Beverly has the most tournament wins with five but has not won since 2015, when it took home a fourth straight Holiday Tournament title.
The hockey tournament resumes on Monday night with Beverly meeting the loser of the late game in the consolation round at 6 p.m. and Barrington meeting the late winner at 8 p.m.
The BankGloucester Holiday Basketball Tournament will feature the same field for the third year in a row.
The tournament begins on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Smith Field House with Hamilton-Wenham (3-1) takes on Danvers (0-4). Host Gloucester (1-3) meets Manchester Essex (4-0) in the second game at 4 p.m.
The tournament will conclude on Tuesday night with Monday’s losers meeting in the consolation game at 5 p.m. and the winners playing for the tournament title at 7 p.m.
The BankGloucester Tournament has seen a lot of parity in year’s past as every game is usually highly competitive and every team in the field has a shot to take the title.
Manchester Essex is the defending tournament champ, taking home the title in 2019 and enters this year with the best overall record in the field.
Gloucester last won the tournament in 2017 and is looking to use the tournament is a momentum builder after a slow start to the season.
Hamilton-Wenham last won in 2016 and brings an always formidable squad to the tournament. Danvers has never won the tournament but is only competing in the field for the second time. The Falcons sport a young squad that has struggled in the early going of the season.