Rockport head girls basketball coach Mike Wilson figured his team would be in for a challenge in Wednesday’s Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Basketball Tournament Final against Mystic Valley. The Eagles put together a 26-point opening round win over Boston United and followed it up with another stifling defensive effort in a 37-20 win over the host Vikings to capture the Holiday Tournament title.
“That’s a good Mystic Valley team, I knew it would be a tough matchup after watching them on Tuesday and they played another good game tonight,” Wilson said. “We battled, I really like our effort but (Mystic Valley) made it really tough on us offensively. If we hit a few more free throws it could have been closer but credit to them, they played us tough.”
The Eagles ran primarily a 3-2 zone with some 2-3 mixed in and it gave Rockport trouble all night. While the ball movement was there, Rockport could not get off a shot without a Mystic Valley defender contesting. That led to just eight points at the half in a game where the Vikings never led.
Rockport was up to the task on the defensive end of the floor as well, contesting shots with man-to-man and zone looks, but the hot shooting of Bailey DeLeire, the tournament MVP, was the difference. DeLeire knocked down three three-pointers and had a game-high 22-points in the win. She paced the Mystic Valley offense early as she scored 12 of her team’s first 18-points and saw the visitors open up a lead as large as 12 in the first half (18-6).
“We did a good job defensively like we have all year so far,” Wilson said. “They just hit a few more shots. But it was a good experience playing against a tough team like that, we play them again next week and will have to find ways to work for more open looks.”
Rockport was chasing the entire second half by double-digits as Mystic Valley opened up a lead as large as 18-points (34-18) late in the fourth frame.
The Vikings were led by Allie George, who scored seven points and was named to the All Tournament team as she also led the team in scoring in Tuesday’s opening round win over Pioneer Charter. Adrianna LoGuidice also had a strong game with seven points and a team-high 13 rebounds. Franky Twombly also chipped in 12 boards. Breanna Nansamba was also an All Tournament selection for Mystic Valley with nine points and 15 rebounds while Aya Abassi chipped in 13 boards.
Rockport (3-3) is back in action on Tuesday at Pioneer Charter in Everett (5:30 p.m.).
Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday TournamentMystic Valley 37, Rockport 20at Stephen A. Rowell Gymnasium, Rockport
Mystic Valley 10 8 8 11 37
Rockport 4 4 5 7 20
MV: Bailey DeLeire 5-8-22, Breanna Nansamba 4-1-9, Oiki Guo 2-0-4, Rachel Nortelus 1-0-2.
R: Allie George 3-1-7, Adrianna LoGuidice 3-1-7, Talia Osier 1-0-3, Lila Proposki 1-0-2, Gabby Lucido 0-1-1.
3-Pointers: MV, DeLeire 3; R, Osier.
Halftime: 20-8 Mystic Valley