The 2022-23 winter high school sports season came to an end for Cape Ann teams on Tuesday night. Five teams entered the postseason and while four of them advanced at least one round, none got past the Round of 16. The Gloucester boys basketball team was the only team to win more than one tournament game, going through the prelims and the Round of 32, while three other teams won one game and only one squad went one-and-done.
Now in its fifth sports season since debuting in the fall of 2021, the biggest takeaway from the state-wide MIAA Tournaments is home field/court/ice advantage. It matters and it’s the difference in many games, especially after you venture out of the opening round and the competition is more evenly matched.
Four Cape Ann squads earned the right to host an opening round game in the tournament and those teams went a combined 4-0 in home games. On the road, however, the local contingent of state tournament squads put up a combined record of 1-5 with Gloucester boys basketball’s win at New Mission in the Round of 32 being the lone road win as the No. 20 seed knocked off the No. 13 seed.
We saw a pair of games in the Round of 16 where the home teams squeaked out a nail-biter against an evenly matched Cape Ann opponent. The Gloucester boys hockey team dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker at Silver Lake. The Fishermen were the No. 12 seed and the Lakers the No. 5 seed, who ended up holding home ice. If the Lakers had to make the trip to Gloucester, the Fishermen probably have the advantage as they are a perfect 4-0 at Talbot Rink in the current system with the home ice crowd propelling them to a pair of wins in 2022 in games that could have gone either way against Marblehead and Norwood. But as Gloucester head coach Derek Geary lamented after the loss, a couple more regular season wins, particularly losses to Winthrop and Marblehead late in the regular season, could have propelled Gloucester into a second round home game.
Manchester Essex boys basketball also dropped a heart-breaker on the road with the No. 9 Hornets falling to No. 8 Cathedral, 50-47. Manchester Essex may have a bit of a gripe when it comes to its No. 9 ranking. The Hornets finished up the regular season at 17-3 while Cathedral was 10-10. Manchester Essex’s three losses came against the No. 2 ranked team in Division 4 (Burke), the No. 7 ranked team in the Division and defending Div. 4 state champ Randolph and Division 1 Peabody. All three losses came by 10 points or less.
Unfortunately the Hornets were burdened by something out of their control, their league schedule. The CAL was a bit down this year outside of Manchester Essex and Georgetown, and every team’s strength of schedule rating took a hit because of it. That was the difference in Manchester Essex hosting a second round game and going on the road, and probably its undoing. That’s a tough pill to swallow for a team that went out of its way to schedule challenging out of conference games.
The Gloucester boys hockey and Manchester Essex boys basketball teams show just how little margin for error all teams in the state have when it comes to earning multiple home games. Only eight teams in each division get to host through two rounds with the top four hosting through the first three rounds before the tournament shifts to neutral site games in the semifinals.
While the Fishermen icemen shook off a slow start to become a formidable tourney threat, that slow start (2-4 in the first six games) was all it took to send Gloucester on the road in the second round. As for Manchester Essex, it apparently needed to go 18-2 in the regular season to host in the round of 16. When the tournament is state-wide, every division is deep which makes the regular season that much more important in this current format.
A larger sample size also shows the value of having a home tournament game. In five high school sports seasons — fall 2021 and 22, winter 2022 and 23 and spring 2022 — Cape Ann squads playing in the MIAA state-wide tournaments in the sports of football, field hockey, soccer, ice hockey, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis have a combined record of 40-8 in state tournament home games. On the road, however, the local squads are a combined 5-22 on the road and 4-5 in neutral site games. Winter teams have the best combined road record at 10-0 in the last two seasons but a 2-10 record away from Cape Ann.
Manchester Essex field hockey has the best postseason mark in the last two years, 7-2 overall with a 6-0 record at MERHS and no road games to speak of. Gloucester boys hockey is 4-0 at Talbot Rink in the tourney and 0-2 away from Talbot with the road loss to Silver Lake and a neutral site loss in 2022. The Manchester Essex baseball and girls lacrosse teams also went 3-0 at home with both teams reaching a state final and the baseball team winning the Div. 4 crown.
In all three seasons combined over the past two school years, no Cape Ann high school sports team has won more than one road state tournament game. On the flip side, only two local squads (Gloucester boys soccer and Manchester Essex football) have dropped two home games.
Those road numbers are staggering and show just how important it is to play at home when it comes to the playoffs.
When it comes down to crunch time and the game is still hanging in the balance, playing in front of a home crowd on your home turf has been the difference in a lot of games in the state tournament. That means it is paramount to take care of business in the regular season to earn as many home games as possible.