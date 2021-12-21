For the first time since the 2014-15 season, the Gloucester indoor track and field team hosted a meet at the Smith Field House.
The field house track was deemed unsafe to use after the 2014-15 campaign, but it was recently refurbished prior to the 2020-21 school year. Due to COVID restrictions, the 2021 indoor season was actually held outdoors, so Tuesday’s Northeastern Conference crossover meet with Danvers was Gloucester’s first chance to compete on its home track in seven years.
“It just feels really good to be here,” Gloucester head coach David Coleman said. “It’s always nice to compete at home in front of your home fans. We got a used to riding the bus for every meet over the years but you always want the chance to compete at home.”
On the track, the Fishermen had trouble with a strong and deep Falcons squad, dropping both meets. The boys fell by a score of 50-25 and the girls by a score of 53-32. Both teams drop to 0-2 in the early going.
“Danvers was a strong NEC Dunn Division program but we had some bright spots,” Coleman said.
On the boys side, Aidan Almeida led the way with a first place finish in the dash (6.8) and second place in the high jump (5-feet-8). Max Littman also had a strong performance with a win in the 2-mile (10:46.5).
The core of distance runners looks to be Gloucester’s biggest strength this season as the team got a bunch of points out of those events on Tuesday. Nick Poulin finished second in the mile (4:48.6) and Colby Rochford was second in the 1,000m (2:53.6).
“Our distance and middle distance core is strong,” Coleman said. “A lot of those guys are coming off of a strong cross country season and they have picked up where they left off so far in the indoor season.”
Gloucester also saw Bryce Rochford finish second in the 600m (1:43.0), Leo Vitale finish third in the shot put (37-feet-1 1/2) and the 4x400m relay team of Bryce Rochford, Sam Ashwell, Kayky Barbosa and Colby Rochford finish first (4:08.6).
On the girls side, Gloucester got wins from Jenna Church in the dash (8.5), Natalie Aiello in the 300m (48.7) and Skye Ciolino in the 1,000m (3:24.6). Aiello also finished second in the high jump (4-feet-6). Ella Young finished second in the hurdles (11.7), Clara Emerson was second in the 2-mile (12:06.1), Linda Toromo was second in the shot put (25-feet-10) and Faith Castellucci was third in the mile (6:30.1).
Gloucester also figures to get consistent points from Darcy Muller, the NEC South MVP in the indoor season a year ago, but she is currently out with an injury.
“There is a lot of balance on the girls side,” Coleman said. “We are strong at the top at a lot of positions and we have some promising younger players. Skye Ciolino and Clara Emerson are only freshman and they are making an impact already.”
The Fishermen will be competing in the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division this winter with Masconomet, Swampscott, Saugus and Winthrop. The Fishermen are back in NEC Dual Meet action after the Christmas break, hosting Marblehead on Thursday, January 6 (4:30 p.m.).