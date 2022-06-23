There was a bit of a home course advantage in Thursday’s Fiesta 5k Road Race.
Gloucester natives dominated the field with the Men’s and Women’s winners hailing from the host city and the top four women finishers were all Gloucester residents.
It was the first Fiesta 5k Road Race since 2019 as the 2020 and 2021 St. Peter’s Fiesta celebrations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The return of the popular road race brought out a big crowd with 851 runners finishing the race, which started at State Fort Park and finished up in front of the Fiesta Carnival at St. Peter’s Square.
In the end it was Willy Pierce, a 25-year old former GHS distance running standout that went on to run at the Division 1 level at the University of Hartford, and Tasla Bishop, a 30-year old Gloucester resident, were the two big winners of the day. According to Bishop, running in her home town was an advantage.
“This is the same route I run when I work out,” Bishop said. “So it was very familiar.”
The crowd was also an invigorating factor as hundreds of spectators lined the race course the entire way, something unique to the Fiesta 5k.
“It’s unlike any other race,” said Bishop, who was competing in the race for the first time. “There are spectators encouraging you the entire way and it’s always great to see the banners and the big crowd at the finish line.”
Pierce was a wire-to-wire winner on the Men’s side as he was leading the pack when the runners hit Stacy Boulevard and only extended that advantage as the race went on. Pierce finished with a time of 16:06, nearly a half minute ahead of second place finisher Maddox Jordan, a 16-year old from North Berwick, ME who finished at 16:34. Alex Trostky of Gloucester was third (16:52) followed by Salem’s Keith Taylor (16:56) and Hamilton’s Michael Harris (16:58).
The win was Pierce’s first in the Fiesta 5k although he has competed in the race before.
Gloucester dominated on the Women’s side with the top four finishers. While Bishiop’s win was a little closer than Pierce’s, she still led the race wire-to-wire and crossed the finish line with a time of 19:01. Gloucester’s Carly Curcuru finished second, 17 seconds behind Bishop with a time of 19:18 with Isabel Pett in third (19:37) and 13-year-old Alexandra Morgan in fourth (20:23).
The Fiesta 5k crowned the first champions of the 2022 St. Peter’s Fiesta sporting events. More champions will be crowned over the next three days with three Greasy Pole competitions and the Men’s and Women’s Sr. and Jr. Seine Boat Finals. All of those events take place off of Pavilion Beach and begin at 4:45 p.m.