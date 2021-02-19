Hornet swimmers shine at virtual Cape Ann League meet 

The Manchester Essex swim team recently took part in the Cape Ann League's virtual swim meet, along with league rivals Ipswich, Lynnfield, Triton, Hamilton-Wenham and the combined North Reading/Wilmington squad.
The Manchester Essex boys finished with 188 total points, good for fifth place overall. The Hornets received strong showings from Sean Phelan, Sam Rice, Aidan Cunningham and Madoc Harden, both individually and as a relay foursome.
Rice was the top Hornet to place, taking second place in the 50 freestyle. He was also third overall in the 100 free. Phelan turned in a third place showing in the 200 free and in the 100 butterfly. Cunningham added a third place showing in the 50 free and was eighth in the 100 free. Harden earned a pair of 11th place showings in the 50 free and 100 free.
The quartet also swam to a third place finish in the 200 free relay and took fourth place in the 200 medley relay.
The Manchester Essex girls saw Greta Dickson swim to a sixth place finish in the 100 breaststroke, and added an 18th place showing in the 100 free.
Her teammate, Isabelle Moruzzi, took 10th place in the 100 back and was 16th in the 50 free.