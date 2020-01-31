Manchester Essex's girls basketball team gained a measure of revenge against Cape Ann League Baker rival Hamilton-Wenham Friday night, upending the Generals 45-41 for a home win.
It was the third win in the last four outings for the Hornets (now 8-6) and evened the season series with H-W after the Gens had won the first meeting by a similar score (44-39) three weeks ago.
It was a fairly consistent effort for the Hornets, who led by four at halftime and made sure visiting H-W (7-7) could not close the gap.
