The Manchester Essex golf team got off to a strong start on Monday, earning a season-opening win over Triton at Ould Newbury by a score of 106-85. Sophomores Luke Holmes and Jake Zschau, a transfer from St. John’s Prep, both played well, as did Gray West and Matt Grater.
Meanwhile, Rockport put up some big numbers in their season opener against new CAL addition Essex Tech, but ultimately fell by a competitive 163-161 score. Sophomore Sam Kesterson led the charge in defeat with 36 points while shooting even par. Jameson Colbert added 28 points, Alex Kesterson had 26, Brooks Slingluff added 25 and Cam Arndt had 24 in his first varsity match.