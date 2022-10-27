The Manchester Essex girls soccer team is heading to the Division 4 State Tournament on a high note.
The Hornets finished up the regular season with a 5-0 win over Ipswich at Hyland Field to move to 7-7-4.
With the win, Manchester Essex now awaits its first round tournament opponent. Brackets will be released on Wednesday and the Hornets look to be on their way to a top 10 seed thanks to a tough regular season schedule where they were competitive against some of the elite squads in the Cape Ann League.
Manchester Essex broke open Thursday’s game with a four-goal second half outburst.
Leading 1-0 at the break thanks to a Libby Lawler goal in the 11th minute on a perfectly placed shot from over 20-yards away, Manchester Essex put the game away early in the second half.
Kendall Newton scored in the 45th minute on a shot from a tough angle on the right wing. One minute later, Newton struck again as the senior captain beat the Ipswich keeper to a throw in from the sideline, popping the ball over her head for a 3-0 Manchester Essex lead.
Lily Stefanovich added another Hornets goal 10 minutes later with Caroline Willwerth capping the scoring with a goal in the 65th minute to make it 5-0.
The Hornets dominated in all facets of the game on Thursday as their defense held the Tigers without a shot on goal keeper Maddie Cook. Senior captain Mackay Brooks led the way for the Hornets defensively.