IPSWICH — Falling behind early was non in the game plan for the Manchester Essex football team in Friday night's season opener.
But staying composed, sticking to their systems and finding a way to persevere — and ultimately win — certainly were.
The Hornets scored 22 points in the second quarter and they added another 18 in the second half to walk away with a 40-26 slugfest victory over host Ipswich at Jack Welch Field.
Manchester Essex did the bulk of its scoring damage on the ground, with seniors Mac Edgerton and Quinn Brady combining for five touchdowns. Edgerton had a team high 69 yards on 13 carries; his 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter got the Hornets on the scoreboard, cutting their deficit to 12-8. He added a 4-yard run later in the quarter to give his squad a 22-18 lead at the break.
Quinn, who had 63 yards rushing on just nine carries, found the end zone three times. He had a 10-yard scoring romp in the second quarter, plowed into the end zone from four yards out in the third quarter, making it 28-8, then capped off his big night with a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. He also added a 2-point conversion rush on the first of Edgerton's scores.
Sophomore quarterback Zack Hurd had the other Manchester Essex touchdown, taking a keeper in from three yards out for the visitors' final score.
Hurd finished the night 5-for-11 passing for 105 yards. He also had 59 yards rushing on just eight carries.
Manchester Essex — which also had a safety — also got 41 yards rushing from junior Gabe Magee on 10 carries.
Defensive standouts for the Hornets included senior lineman Troy Flood, sophomore defensive back Adam McLeod (who had an interception), and senior linebacker Beckett Walker.
Head coach Joe Grimes' squad is back in action next Friday night on the road at Rockland High.