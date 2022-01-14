The Manchester Essex boys basketball game got off to a hot start, winning five of its first six games with senior captain and starting point guard A.J. Pallazola sidelined with an injury.
In two games with Pallazola back in the lineup, the already formidable Hornets are a completely different animal.
Their starting point guard's presence has the team hitting another gear in transition and his ability to get into the lane opens up shots all over the floor. That was on full display in Friday's game against Hamilton-Wenham as the Hornets held a double-digit lead for the vast majority of the night in a 56-37 win at Manchester Essex High School.
"We learned so much about ourselves as a team with A.J. out. How to run sets and how to win," said Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent, whose team improves to 7-1. "When you bring him back into the fold it just takes us to another level. He only had four points but you can't double anyone anymore and you have to help when he drives so it opens up shots for everyone else."
Sophomore Cade Furse was the hot hand for Manchester Essex on Friday night with a game-high 23 on five three-pointers. Furse paced the Hornets to an early lead they would not relinquish with 15 points in the first half. He had his jump shot going all night from long and mid range, sinking nine of 14 shots from the field and had a run of seven straight points in the second quarter.
The Manchester Essex defense was the difference in the game according to St. Laurent. Hamilton-Wenham's star player, Markus Nordin had 17 points on the night while seeing constant attention from the Manchester Essex defense, which held him to only four points in the second half. Brennan Twombly (16 points) and Luke Smith shadowed Nordin all night, drawing praise from their coach.
"Brennan and Luke's defense was the difference in that game," St. Lauren said. "We made some adjustments on Nordin and some of the baskets we allowed in the first half we didn't allow in the second half. Combine that with Cade playing the way he did. He really came to play, it was a great team night all around."
It back a back-and-forth contest in the opening minutes of the game with Manchester Essex holding an 8-7 lead before finishing the first quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 20-7 lead.
Manchester Essex maintained that double-digit lead, allowing the Generals to get as close as 10 in the early stages of the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 35-25. The Hornets, however, finished the third quarter on a 10-2 run over a seven minute span to take a 45-27 lead into the fourth quarter and cruise to the win. Manchester Essex led by as much as 20 in the fourth (47-27).
In addition to Nordin's 17 points, Thomas DeSimone chipped in seven. Chris Collins added 12 rebounds and had a good game in the paint defensively.
Manchester Essex returns to action next Friday night at home against Georgetown (6:30 p.m.). Hamilton-Wenham (3-7) is back on the floor next Friday at Amesbury (6:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 56, Hamilton-Wenham 39
at Manchester Essex High School
Hamilton-Wenham 7 14 6 10| 37
Manchester Essex 20 15 10 11| 56
H-W: Markus Nordin 7-2-17, Thomas DeSimone 3-0-7, Chris Collins 2-0-4, Eli Labell 2-0-4, Connor McLintock 1-0-2, Luke Domoracki 1-0-2, Stefan Messer 0-1-1.
ME: Cade Furse 9-0-23, Brennan Twombly 6-4-16, Patrick Cronin 2-0-6, Ed Chareas 2-0-4, A. J. Pallazola 2-0-4, Sam Athanas 1-0-3.
3-Pointers; H-W, Nordin, DeSimone; ME, Furse 5, Cronin 2, Athans.
Halftime: 35-21 ME
Records: H-W 3-7, ME 7-1.