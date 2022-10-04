Tuesday’s Cape Ann League Baker clash between rivals Rockport and Manchester Essex was a bit of a defensive struggle for the vast majority of the night. Tied at one with just over 10 minutes to play, scoring chances were tough to come by for the Hornets, who were playing a possession based style, and the Vikings, who were playing solid defense and relying on quick strike counters to generate their offensive chances.
In the final 12 minutes, however, the game took an exciting turn with the teams combining for three goals.
After Rockport took a lead with in the 68th minute on a goal from Owen Aiello, the Hornets had a quick answer with Sam Bothwell tying the score in the 71st minute and Becket Spencer delivering the game winner in the 72nd minute for a 3-2 Hornets win at Hyland Field.
“That was a phenomenal game,” Hornets head coach Rob Bilsbury said. “(The comeback) was one of those beautiful high school sports moments. Those are the types of wins that really galvanize a team. I thought we did a great job staying in our system against a really tough Rockport team.”
Trailing 1-0 at the half on a Rockport goal from Ed Merz in the first five minutes, the Hornets did not panic and instead stuck with their possession game plan. The smothering possession forced Rockport back on its heels for most of the second half and Manchester Essex got the equalizer in the 59th minute when Spencer put home a pass from Bothwell, who drew in a defender and passed off to Spencer just outside of the left post for the goal.
Although the Hornets were carrying play a bit, Rockport was also on top of its game with its defensive core of Mike Nocella and Michael Murphy holding strong against the Manchester Essex attack. The Vikings would go on to take a 2-1 lead with 12 minutes to go as an Ed Merz through ball found the foot of Owen Aiello, who popped it over the head of a hard charging Hornets keeper and into the back of the net for a 2-1 Rockport edge.
“Rockport is so fast and they’re so quick to launch one over the top and create a super dangerous situation,” Bilsbury said. “They got the lead on us but I was proud of the way the team didn’t get frustrated. It’s easy too in that type of situation but the way we played the rest of the way says a lot of our leadership group out there.”
The Hornets again kept their composure after falling behind and it took only three minutes to tie the game again as Bothwell got some room at the top of the box and scored short side inside the left post to make it 2-2. Following a timeout, the Hornets got the game winner just over a minute later with Spencer winning the battle for a 50-50 ball that rattled off a couple of feet in the box, and finished the chance to give Manchester Essex a big win.
“Becket was just in beast mode today and he showed it on the game winner,” Bilsbury said. “Our scorers got it done for us late but I thought every player on the field made a big impact, we were on our game tonight.”
Bilsbury was quick to credit the play Finn Lawler, who saw some time on the back line and then moved up to striker, where he helped generate some chances. Charlie Langendorf played well in the midfield along with Logan DeSousa, who has played really well since returning from an injury.
Zakarya Bouafi played well in net for Rockport with some big saves to keep his team ahead and tied in the second half.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday for a Cape Ann League crossover game. The Vikings (5-3-1) host Pentucket (6 p.m.) while the Hornets host North Reading (4:30 p.m.).