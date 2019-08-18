In return to Nashville, Williams lives out lifelong dream  

NASHVILLE — Growing up in Nashville a lifelong Tennessee Titans fan, Joejuan Williams always imagined how great it would be getting to play at Nissan Stadium.
That dream became a reality on Saturday night, as the New England Patriots rookie returned to his hometown and saw significant playing time in his team's 22-17 preseason win over the Titans.
"It was very cool to be here at the Titans facility," Williams said. "Something that I grew up looking up to, I supported the Titans since I was a kid, so at the end of the day it was surreal to be back here, to be in this locker room and on that field and play against them. It was pretty dope."
Williams, a second-round cornerback out of nearby Vanderbilt, had two pass break-ups and a tackle in front of the hometown crowd, which featured a heavy contingent of friends and family who came out to watch him play.
Among them was Terrence Brown, Williams' former cornerbacks coach at Vanderbilt.
"To see him actually on that stage, it was a bit surreal," said Brown, who was in attendance with his wife to watch Williams. "And it was exciting to see that he was able to live out one of his childhood dreams and play in his home city in front of family and friends."
Brown first met Williams right before his junior year, when he took over as Vanderbilt's position coach ahead of the 2018 season. That fall, the 6-foot-3 Williams would emerge as one of the nation's top corners, but even at their first meeting, Brown said he could tell that Williams was different.
"I think that was one of the first things he said, 'I want to do some really good things, I want to make sure that I can get my name out there and help this team out,'" Brown said. "And I could tell that he was extremely driven and motivated, and a kid who knew how to enjoy the game and the process. He's definitely a fun, energetic young man and that's one of the first things I picked up from him."
From a coaching perspective, Brown said he was impressed with Williams' composure on what he knows was an emotional day. Williams himself acknowledged that he had to try and block out the noise for his own sake, even as he soaked in the whole experience.
Besides, how many friends and family where actually there anyway?
"A lot?" he said with a laugh. "I don't know. I heard family from left and right. I was on one side of the field and I heard 'Joejuan!' And I go to the other side of the field and I hear 'Joejuan!' You try to box it out but at the end of the day I'm glad they came and supported me, it was definitely dope. Growing up here in elementary, middle, high school and college, and coming back here and playing is just surreal. I was thankful for the support."
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@northofboston.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
