The Gloucester girls lacrosse team opened up the regular season with two extremely difficult non-league games. While both of those contests ended up in a loss, the Fishermen learned what it takes to compete against the best of the best in the area in the games against Lynnfield and defending Division 2 State Champ Notre Dame Academy.
In Thursday’s Northeastern Conference Lynch Division opener against Salem, Gloucester took what it learned in the first two games and put together a full team effort in a 15-1 win at Newell Stadium.
“We have some difficult conference crossover games come up so we wanted the team to see the best of the best to prepare for that,” Gloucester head coach Neil Costa said. “It was great to be on the winning side today and it was nice to see us get out early, control the play and learn from some of the things that did not work as well in the first two games.”
The Fishermen (1-2) were in complete control from the jump, winning eight of the first 10 draws to dominate possession while seven different players found the back of the net.
Abby Lowthers, Ella Costa and Anna Cinelli led the offensive attack as each player had a hat trick while Costa had two assists with Lowthers and Cinelli notching an assist each. The three juniors got Gloucester off to an early lead with three goals in an 80 second span. Lowthers opened up the scoring three minutes in with Costa finding the back of the net on a free possession just one minute later. Cinelli scored her first of the afternoon just 20 seconds after that and the rout was on.
Goals from Anna Hafey and Cinelli extended the lead to 5-0 just seven-and-a-half minutes in. Skye Berry, Brooke McNiff and Elle Fleming got into the scoring action late in the first half to send Gloucester into the break with a commanding 8-0 lead.
“We’re moving the ball around well in the offensive zone and everyone is getting their shots,” coach Costa said. “I thought our midfield really played well both offensively and helping us control possession. It was nice to execute the way we did.”
The Fishermen continued to pour it on in the second half with Lowthers and Fleming scoring in the opening minute of the second half, Lowthers’ coming just nine seconds in for a 10-0 lead. Costa would go on to score two more times with Berry, Lowthers and Cinelli also scoring to extend the lead to 15-0 before the Witches broke the shutout with one minute left on a goal from Neely Harrington.
Gloucester returns to the field on Monday for another non-conference game at Wilmington (4:30 p.m.).