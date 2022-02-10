The Gloucester girls basketball team has shown been showing flashes of improvements over the last few weeks in parts of each game, but was still looking to put together a complete performance. On Thursday night against Rockport the Fishermen got that complete performance they were looking for, playing well on both ends of the floor en route to en route to a 41-25 win at the Rowell Gymnasium.
The win was Gloucester’s first of the season, moving to 1-17 on the year.
“We have been showing sign of much improved play last few games and tonight we did it for all four quarters,” Gloucester head coach Shaun Goulart said. “We’ve played a lot of games lately and that’s just what a young team like this needs. Those repetitions and the improvements paid off tonight.”
Rockport, on the other hand, falls to 8-9 and now needs two wins in its final three games to reach the state tournament. The Vikings are currently ranked well outside the top 32 in Division 5, but can still qualify via the preliminary round with a .500 record or better. Rockport travels to Whittier Tech on Saturday (1 p.m.) before finishing up the regular season with a home game on Tuesday against Pioneer Charter and a road game on Friday at Notre Dame Cristo Rey.
After Rockport scored the first five of the night, Gloucester finished the opening frame on a 10-3 run to take the lead for good.
The Fishermen, however, really took control of Thursday’s non-conference clash with a big second and third quarter performance.
Junior Adelyn Richardson got hot from the field in the middle frames, sinking four three-pointers and scoring all of her game-high 15 points in the second and third frames. Gloucester saw Lexi Carollo score seven of her nine points in the middle two quarters to help Gloucester turn a two-point lead into a 38-12 edge with less than three minute to go in the final frame.
Bella Goulart also had big night for Gloucester with 13 rebounds while Abby Stauffer was strong defensively with several steals to go along with 10 rebounds.
“We moved the ball well and Adelyn had a big night shooting,” Goulart said. “It was great to see them put it all together, I’m really proud of the effort, they kept working all game ad it was a total team effort.”
Kylie Schrock led the way for Rockport with 15 points. Ali George had seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds while Anita Magee hauled in seven boards.
Gloucester is back in action on Friday at home against Danvers (6:30 p.m.) and finishes up the season next Wednesday at Salem Academy.
Gloucester 41, Rockport 25at Rowell Gymnasium, Rockport
Gloucester 10 14 15 2 - 41
Rockport 8 3 8 6 - 25
G: Adelyn Richardson 5-1-15, Lexi Carollo 3-3-9, Abby Stauffer 1-2-4, Amiah Gabriele 1-0-3, Bella Goulart 1-1-3, Taiya Mano 1-0-2, Gabby Olsen 0-2-2, Sophia Silveria 1-0-2, La’Neisha Jenkins 0-1-1.
R: Kylie Schrock 5-4-15, Ali George 2-3-7, Ava MacDowell 1-1-3.
3-Pointers: G, Richardson 4, Gabriele; R, Schrock.
Halftime: 24-11 Gloucester.
Records: G, 1-17; R, 8-9.