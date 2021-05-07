Incumbent coach Morency decides not to pursue open Beverly football job

Beverly High School is opening up its head football coaching job, and incumbent Andrew Morency said he won't be reapplying for the job.
"I'm not stepping down," said the 51-year-old Morency, who has been the Panthers' head coach for the last five seasons. "I'm choosing not to reapply for a job I already have."
In his 52 games on the sidelines, the Orange-and-Black went 26-26, including a 3-4 mark in the recently concluded 'Fall 2' campaign. One of those victories
His best season was his first (2016), when the Panthers scored upset road wins over Tewksbury and Billerica to capture the Division 2 North championship and finished the year with a 9-3 record.
Morency's squads qualified for the state playoffs in three of four years (there were no playoffs for the 2021 Fall 2 season), going 4-3 on the postseason. His Panthers also beat arch rival Salem in four of five meetings, including a 47-0 triumph in his final game less than two weeks ago.
A former Beverly High three-sport captain and a Hall of Famer at the school, Morency returned to his alma mater as head coach after a successful 10-year stint guiding the football program at Hamilton-Wenham Regional. With the Generals, Morency's teams went a combined 58-48, went to the playoffs for the first time in school history in 2010, and went 11-0 the following fall, losing their only game in the Division 3A Super Bowl to Bourne, 16-14, after their best player, quarterback Trevor Lyons, was injured late in the second quarter.
Morency said that "everyone was pretty shaken up" when he told his players and assistant coaches that his job was being opened up and he would not be coming back.
"I have a lot of love for the players and coaches and parents for their loyalty to the program," said Morency, who played college football at Stonehill College. "It was not easy breaking the news to them."
When reached, Beverly High athletic director Dan Keefe politely chose not to comment.
The Beverly High football job, considered by many to be among the most desirable in the area and beyond, is sure to draw a plethora of interested candidates. The 2021 season officially begins on Friday, August 20.
The new Panthers' head coach would be just the sixth the program has had over the last 43 years, following Bill Hamor (1978-89), Roger Rosinski (1990-2000), John Boughner (2001-02), Dan Bauer (2003-15) and Morency. Those five men won a combined 267 games between them, including a pair of Super Bowl championships in 2010 and 2012 under Bauer.
Morency stated he was "not expecting this decision to be made", especially after his team was able to get through the Fall 2 season without any stoppages or issues with the COVID-19 pandemic. "I thought it was a successful season in that regard," he said.
A teacher at Beverly High who also serves as the freshman boys basketball coach, Morency said he realizes that winning is a big part of coaching, and while he wishes there were more of those on his resume the last five years, felt that game scores were, for the most, always close. He also noted that the number of football players at the school have been strong under his watch, with 80 players in the program earlier this season.
"I just disagree with this decision," he said. "This was a dream job for me ... I just don't think it was necessary."