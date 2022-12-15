The Gloucester indoor track and field program is in a good place heading into the 2022-23 winter campaign.
The Fishermen have more than 60 athletes on the boys and girls squads combined, giving head coach David Coleman the largest squad he’s worked with since stepping in to lead the program.
“We’re really happy with the way things are looking right now,” Coleman said. “It’s good to see the program grow and the numbers give us good balance on both the boys and girls squads.”
Both the boys and girls finished second in the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division a year ago behind Masconomet. While Masco again presents a tough test this year, the Fishermen will be in the mix as one of the NEC Lynch’s top squads.
The girls squad is led by four captains, two juniors and two seniors.
Seniors Jenna Church and Kyia Karvelas lead Gloucester’s stable of sprinters while junior Cam Carroll is the team’s top thrower and junior Faith Castellucci is strong in the distance and middle distance events.
Sophomore Skye Ciolino is another athlete to watch in the 600m as she was a national qualifier a season ago. Sophomore Aili Spencer is another sprinter to watch along with eighth grader Madison Goodhue.
“The girls have a lot of sprinters giving us a lot of options,” Coleman said. “We can use a number of them in our 4x400m relay which should be a really strong event for us.”
The boys also have a balanced lineup with four senior captains leading the way, two sprinters and two distance runners. Sam Ashwell and Kayky Barbosa will lead the way in the sprint events with Max Littman and Michael Francis leading the core of distance runners.
Junior Colby Rochford returns after a breakout sophomore campaign and will be a factor in long sprint and middle distance races. Sophomore Dylan Smith has emerged as a strong sprinter with Lucas Simendinger stepping into the jump events and the hurdles with Bryce Rochford establishing himself as a consistent middle distance and sprint threat.
“This is another team that is versatile, most everyone can compete in multiple events,” Coleman said. “We are looking to send as many athletes we can into the state meets at the end of the dual meet season.”
The boys and girls squads each got off to a strong start with wins over Saugus last weekend in the first NEC Dual Meet of the season. The team is back in action on Thursday at home against Winthrop (4:30 p.m.)
ME BOYS HAVE EXPERIENCE, GIRLS HAVE YOUTH
In Manchester Essex, the boys and girls squads find themselves with different make-ups. The boys are a senior laden squad with a bunch of returners while the girls are very young with a lot of rising talent.
Both teams, however, are optimistic to be able to compete in the Cape Ann League and at the state level.
On the boys side captains Jack Newton, Finn O’Hara and Nate Gardner lead the way as the three most established veterans on the team. Newton is a versatile athlete that is a standout in the middle distance and jump events. O’Hara was the CAL Baker Runner of the Year during the fall cross country season and leads the Hornets distance runners while Gardner is a jack of all trades competitor that competes in sprints, jumps and hurdles.
Logan Cooper and Charlie Lations are also runners to watch in the distance events.
“We are a senior led team with lots of experience so we are hoping to be competitive in our dual meets as well as the championship meets,” head coach Nelson Desilvestre said. “We have a new format to the league this year in terms of events so I don’t know how that will play out in terms of being beneficial to the team but we will find out. The team is very excited for this year.”
The girls by their tri-captains in Caroline MacKinnon, a middle distance standout, Megan Hurd, a sprinter and jumper, and Whitney Turner, a distance runner.
Stella Straub and Sabine Cooper will also be factors in the distance events with Summer Demeo contributing in the shot put and at middle distance.
“The girls are the exact opposite of the boys. We only have 2 seniors on the team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” Desilvestre said. “We have some talent but I think this will be more of a learning experience for the team and the coaches to see how good they are and how much potential there is. For now, we think the future looks bright as we continue to learn and improve.”