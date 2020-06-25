Beverly track and field's India Ingemi and Triton hockey's Tyler Godfrey both dominated their respective sports during the 2019-20 school year. On Tuesday, both were honored as the 2020 Moynihan Lumber Student Athletes of the Year for their prowess both athletically and academically.
Ingemi is one of the greatest track athletes to ever grace the halls of Beverly High
Four years later, she’d go down among the greatest track athletes to ever grace the halls at Beverly High.
According to longtime Panther girls coach Dave Jellerson, Ingemi leaves The Garden City with 11 school or class records for indoor track alone. She was the Massachusetts indoor 300 meter state champion and won both the 55 dash and 300 events at the Division 2 meet. Ingemi was voted the Outstanding Athlete at the Coaches Invitational and was a three-time NEC Indoor Performer of the Year as well as a three-time Salem News Runner of the Year.
During the outdoor season, Ingemi snared 12 school or class records, was a three-time NEC Runner of the Year and two-time Salem News Runner of the Year. She consistently brought energy, determination and leadership to both practices and meets and always strove to do her very best.
But Ingemi’s high school successes don’t stop there. She’s also a tremendous student, carrying a 4.74 GPA and earning all A+ grades throughout her only two senior semesters, and she’ll attend Princeton University beginning in the fall.
“Definitely at the top,” Ingemi said confidently when asked where the award ranked among her many other accolades over the past four years. She was honored with a plaque and $1,000 scholarship check from Jack Moynihan of Moynihan Lumber on Tuesday afternoon at the front entrance of Beverly High.
“I didn’t expect this at all. I was just really surprised and extremely honored to even be considered in the first place, so this is definitely at the top.”
Now heading off to Princeton University where she’ll continue her running career, Ingemi will have some memorable hardware and a nice chunk of cash to take with her.
“I’ll definitely put it towards paying for college,” Ingemi said with a laugh when asked what she planned to do with the scholarship check.
Ingemi joins a relatively long list of nine Beverly High student-athletes to receive the award in its 28-year history.
On the boys side, Godfrey, who has committed to play baseball at MIT next year, is the first individual in Triton history to be honored with the annual award.
“It feels great to be recognized out of all the North Shore athletes to win this award,” said Godfrey. “Both of my parents have pushed me to be the best I can in the classroom as well as on the athletic field. I value the education part, I’ve challenged myself, and Triton has had some really good teachers who have helped me.”
Godfrey finished as salutatorian of Triton’s Class of 2020, posting a 4.74 GPA after also scoring 1,510 on his SATs. In addition to his prowess as the Vikings’ starting catcher on the baseball diamond, Godfrey was also a terrific hockey player and was recently named to the Newburyport Daily News boys hockey All-Decade team.
All-Time Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete Winners
Year Name School
2020 India Ingemi Beverly
Tyler Godfrey Triton
2019 Tracy Wood Gloucester
Sam Acquaviva Newburyport
2018 Jennie Meagher Bishop Fenwick
Andrew Riccio Ham-Wenham
2017 Katerina Hassapis No. Reading
Hugh Calice Beverly
2016 Sarah Welch Beverly
Hunter Costa St. John’s Prep
2014 Caitlin Harty Beverly
Everest Crawford Gloucester
2013 Catarina Rocha Peabody
Brendan Flaherty Beverly
2012 Catarina Rocha Peabody
Trevor Lyons Ham.-Wenham
2011 Becca Graves Bishop Fenwick
Colin Blackwell St. John’s Prep
2010 Monica Adler Beverly
Chris Splinter Masconomet
2009 Emily Lanois Ham.-Wenham
Dylan Maki Gloucester
2008 Emily Lanois Ham.-Wenham
Nate Brakeley St. John’s Prep
2007 Lauren Blodgett Peabody
Ryan Malo St. John’s Prep
2006 Shea Fitzpatrick Lynnfield
Alex Perry Danvers
2005 Ashley Waters Amesbury
Erik Groszyk Salem
2004 Heather Wilson Danvers
Nick Lamson Ipswich
2003 Alexandra Shube Marblehead
Matt Antonelli St. John’s Prep
2002 Devon Warwick Amesbury
Jim Unis Gloucester
2001 Lindsay Dwyer Swampscott
Bryan Duggan Danvers
2000 Shalane Flanagan Marblehead
Tristan Colangelo Gloucester
1999 Shalane Flanagan Marblehead
Craig Mielcarz Salem
1998 Alison Connolly Marblehead
Craig Mielcarz Salem
1997 Angela Crowell Beverly
Brian Larivee Danvers
1996 Jen Usher Ipswich
Derek Thompson Lynn English
1995 Erin Broderick Beverly
Peter Woodfork Swampscott
1994 Becky Blaeser Masconomet
Tom Giardi Salem
1993 Sarah McGrath Beverly
Brett Budzinski Ipswich
1992 Lauren Maney Lynnfield
Ted Bettencourt Peabody