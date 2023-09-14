Hello Gloucester Times readers! My name is Gina Ingrando and I will be reporting to you this fall season, keeping you updated on all things that make up Cape Ann sports.
I am currently completing my senior year at Endicott College, where I’ll be receiving a Bachelor’s degree in the English department as a creative writer.
I have been published numerous times for my poetry and was even in a poetry book in 2020. I have also written for The Somerville Times in the past and hope to one day become a best selling author and use my creativity to its full extent.
I am so delighted to be the sports intern this fall season for so many reasons. Here are a few:
I live in Everett, where sports are our pride and joy. My entire childhood revolved around going to different sporting events. No matter what sport it was, you could bet there was an Ingrando participating or in the crowd.
I grew up playing baseball and many other sports with my older brother, Geoffrey. While he played football, I was on the sidelines as a cheerleader. When he played soccer for a different city, I was on the other side of the field with my team.
My father, Jeffrey, was my coach for what some would say was too many years. Off the field it was all fun and games, but once a game started we were coach and player.
When my younger sister, Sophia, was finally old enough to play T-ball, I became my dad’s assistant coach as he started her on her sports journey.
There’s nothing quite like a mother’s love when you lost a game ... or when you won. That’s where my mother, Maria, comes into play. To say my mother keeps us all sane in our world of sports is an understatement. She is our biggest supporter.
In high school, I was a four-year varsity athlete for cheerleading, soccer and softball. When COVID hit during my senior year, I had just completed my last season of cheerleading and was upset to miss my last season of softball.
In college I decided to continue my love for sports through dance. I’ve now been dancing for Endicott for three years and have been dancing for a total of almost 16 years.
I believe my younger years are where my love for sports started. There’s nothing that compares to sharing the field with people you look up to and love.
As a college senior and now a sports intern, I can proudly say that my love and ambition for sports and writing is part of the reason I’m here. But I also owe tremendous gratitude to my parents for allowing me to indulge in my passions my whole life. Thank you.
I look forward to getting started and bringing our readers the best possible sports coverage on Cape Ann.
Feel free email me at GTSports_int@northofboston.com, and you can follow me on X (Twitter) @GDTSports.