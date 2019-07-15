Sitting atop the Intertown Twilight League standings with a record of 13-2, the Manchester Mariners have proven dominant this summer against nearly all competitors.
Their only two losses came in an 8-1 away loss against the Hamilton-Wenham Generals and a 7-1 away loss against the Rowley Rams. Coach Ryan Marques outlined his game-to-game strategy and noted that strong offensive production has been an added bonus.
“Good pitching and defense are key, but we have been scoring over eight runs a game so that helps,” Marques said.
Marques listed five players who have been major contributors to the team’s overall stellar performance.
“Caulin Rogers at shortstop has been very consistent. Kellen Field does it all for us with his hitting, pitching and defense. Rusty Tucker (who celebrated his 39th birthday on Monday) is 4-0 on the mound and dominant. Peter Clark and Adam Philpott both have had strong seasons at the plate,” Marques said.
While pitching seems to be a strong suit for the team, with Tucker’s clean sheet on the mound through 4 games and Field’s complete game against the Townies in a 4-2 victory, Marques noted the team could do a better job of throwing strikes and walking less batters.
With road games in Rowley, Hamilton and Rockport left, the Mariners look for redemption against the Rams and Generals, who handed them their two losses, and prepare for a battle against the Townies.
The ITL game schedule can be found at http://itlbaseball.blogspot.com/.
