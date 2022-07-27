As a junior, the Gloucester Daily Times named Jack Costanzo was named Gloucester’s Male Athlete of the Year for his prowess in three sports. As a senior in 2021-22, Costanzo took his game to the next level and is once again Gloucester’s Male Athlete of the Year, becoming the first Gloucester boy to receive the honor twice.
Costanzo was a senior captain and standout performer in golf, hockey and baseball, helping lead all three squads to regular season and postseason success.
Costanzo started off his senior year in a big way as the No. 1 player on the Gloucester golf team, leading the squad to the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division title and one of the best overall seasons in program history. The senior captain, who was powered by an all around game and strong work around the greens, was the medalist at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament, a tournament that Gloucester won overwhelmingly to claim the program’s first ever sectional crown. He was also runner-up at the Northeastern Conference Open.
In the winter, Costanzo was at the forefront of one of Gloucester hockey’s most memorable seasons and its deepest tournament run in 16 years. He was named the Northeastern Conference MVP, finishing the season with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists).
“He’s one of the most dynamic players in high school hockey and he can put on a show,” Gloucester head hockey coach Derek Geary said during the winter season. “And he seems to play his best in big moments. He has the talent to go with the drive and competitiveness that you just can’t teach, you either have it or you don’t and he has it.”
The 2022 NEC MVP finished up his high school hockey career as one of the most prolific scorers in school history. His 175 career points are good for third all time in program history as are his 87 career goals while his 88 career assists are third all time.
Costanzo’s combination of speed, stick handling and creativity made him a threat to score every time he touched the puck. He also elevated his game at the right time as his four goals against Norwood in the Division 2 Quarterfinals, a 6-4 Gloucester win, propelled the team to its first appearance in the State Semifinals since 2006.
On the baseball diamond Costanzo was again one of the Northeastern Conference’s most dynamic talents. He is an elite defensive shortstop with serious range and a slick glove. He’s also a big table setter at the top of the Gloucester lineup, where he hit the team’s only home run this season.
“Jack is the best example of the benefits of being a multi-sport athlete,” Gloucester head baseball coach Rory Gentile said. “His creativity and fluidity on the ice and at shortstop speak to each other in a way that makes him better at both sports.”