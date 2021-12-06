The Boston Celtics have teamed up with the Cape Ann YMCA for the first time this winter with the Jr. Celtics program, a youth development program designed to teach young players the game.
The program started in November and runs through February at the Gloucester YMCA Building on Gloucester Crossing Road with sessions every Saturday morning with players ages 6-11. The program focuses on player and coach development along with fundamentals, skills and the core values of the sport. Players learn the rules and fundamentals of the game through practice and game experiences.
“We are so excited about this partnership with the Celtics. Basketball is an integral part of the Y’s history and as a result, we have a long-standing commitment to quality basketball programs,” Cape Ann YMCA Sports Director Nick McKenna said. ‘This collaboration is a natural next step in the development and future of Y basketball. Bringing this fun, engaging program that the Celtics offer at select YMCA’s across New England to our community is really special. Providing recreational basketball that will give kids the skills they can use on and off the court is an important component of this unique program, aligns with our Y’s core values and is something we know kids will enjoy.”