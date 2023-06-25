Before Sunday it had been a long time since Kaos, one of the all time great seine boat crews, tasted victory.
Coxswain Joe Novello and company last won in 2013 but have been very relevant since, making several Sunday's and continuing to be a tough out.
In Sunday's Men's Final, Kaos recaptured glory with an impressive victory with its seventh overall title and the first in 10 years. Kaos used an outstanding finish to out-kick runner-up the Merger and defending champion ZFG for the crown.
"This is our 23rd year as Kaos and seventh championship, it's been a pretty good run," Novello said. "We still have a great nucleus with guys like Tom Conrad, Erik Dombrowski and Joe Sanfilippo putting together long runs with this team. We re-tooled a bit over the years and I thought just before eliminations we really put something together and were capable of winning this."
The race to the flag was a dog fight with Kaos and the Merger, who had a great start, dueling it out for the lead and ZFG right on their heels.
It was a dead heat between the top two finishers coming out of the turn with the defending champs not very far behind after scuttlers Tim Oakes (Kaos), Joe Balbo (The Merger) and Mike Harmon (ZFG) expertly navigating the pin. The Merger actually took a lead heading home, a lead that got to as big as a half boat, but Kaos had a big push to the finish. The 2023 champs overcame the 2017 and 2019 jumps a little over halfway home with a big move. Novello and company would keep up that fast pace all the way to the finish, coming away with a two-plus boat victory and the Men's Seine Boat title.
"These are two great crews we were against," Novello said. "We just pushed and pushed because we had to. I told the guys 'If you want it we have to push it the rest of the way home.' They did what they needed to do, it was a really impressive finish."
Kaos stopped ZFG's bid for a second straight crown making it 10 straight Men's Seine Boat competitions (2012-2023 with no competition in 2020 and 2021) without a repeat champion in the Men's Division. Ironically KAOS was the last team to claim two straight titles, winning three straight from 2009-11.
NEW CHAMP IN THE JUNIOR DIVISION
The Jr. Men's Seine Boat Division crowned a new champ on Sunday with the Salty Sea-Men taking home the title. The eventual 2023 champs bought their time in the first half of the race and took control in the final half mile, out-rowing both crews to the finish for their first Jr. crown.
It was a back-and-forth race for the first half with the Salty Sea-Men battling 2022 champ Family Strokes and the Apostles for the lead. The eventual champs took the lead on the way back, stayed in stroke and finished strong for a resounding victory over runner-up Apostles and third-place finisher Family Strokes.
The champs navigated a crowded field in the Jr. Men's Division, which had a bit of a resurgence in 2023. The defending champs, Family Strokes, were set to compete in the senior field before an influx of crews brought them back to juniors to defend the crown. The Salty Sea-Men had to survive three races to claim the championship winning Friday's elimination race and Saturday's qualifying race to get into Sunday's championship race, where they turned in a dominant win.
2023 Men's Seine Boat Champs, KAOS: Coxswain Joe Novello, scuttler Tim Oakes, Erik Dombrowski, Jay Hildebrecht, Tom Conrad, Mike Tarantino, Brian Durie, Nick Drayer, Joe Sanfilippo, Jeremy Abreu, Wally Mears, Matt Dryer.
2023 Jr. Men's Seine Boat Champs, Salty Sea-Men: Coxswain Chris Karvelas Sr., scuttler Joe Balbo, Chris Karvelas Jr., Joseph Orlando, Zac Zindle, Dom Bain, Brett Cunningham, Lucas Simendinger, James Sanfilippo, Colby Jewell, Charlie Terelak, Drew Johnson.