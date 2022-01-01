PEABODY-- The Gloucester boys hockey team had already established itself as an offensive juggernaut entering Saturday's non-league contest with Lynnfield, averaging 6.5 goals per game. In a battle of undefeated teams at McVann O'Keefe Rink, the Fishermen were able to improve on that average in an 8-5 victory.
Gloucester (5-0) was once again led by an offensive barrage from its top top two lines, which scored all eight goals in the New Year's Day matinee. Jack Costanzo scored four goals, Emerson Marshall had a goal and three assists, Brett Cunningham a goal and two assists and Colby Jewell a goal and an assist.
"Our thoroughbreds really came through for us today," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "They were making elite plays all over the place. We'd like to allow fewer goals but that was a good win over a good team."
The game was a lot closer than the final score indicates as Lynnfield came back from a from multiple deficits although Gloucester never relinquished the lead.
The Fishermen needed to hold off a serious charge from the Pioneers in a wild third period that saw the teams combine for eight goals. Gloucester entered with a 3-2 lead, but Lynnfield (4-1) tied it up quickly on a goal from Joe Raffa on a rebound off the rush just 70 seconds into the frame.
Gloucester had an answer just under three minutes into the final frame when Costanzo put home a pass from Jewell for his second goal of the night to make it 4-3.
For the second time in the final frame, Lynnfield would come back from a deficit as Janssen Sperling scored on a rebound, 5:25 into the period to tie the game again, 4-4. Gloucester, however, had another answer, taking the lead again less than two minutes later when Marshall hit Cunningham with a stretch pass from inside his own blue line, springing him loose on a breakaway which he finished with a shot high, glove side for a 5-4 Gloucester lead.
"That was an unbelievable pass by Jewell on Jack's goal," Geary said. "And that was an unbelievable pass by Marshall on Cunningham's goal, and a great finish."
This time, the Fishermen would not let the Pioneers come back. With 5:04 to go, Costanzo completed the hat trick by stuffing home a shot in traffic after a face-off win to make it 6-4. Jewell and Costanzo added empty net goals with a Dylan Domiani goal for Lynnfield sandwiched in between to make it 8-5.
"When the chips were down in the third period we kept our composure and won the last seven minutes of the game," Geary said. "That's a good sign for our character."
Gloucester started fast with two goals in the first five minutes. Dan O'Leary put home a Cunningham pass inside the left post just 70 seconds into the game. Marshall made it 2-0 with a power play goal from the high slot at 4:44 of the opening frame. But Lynnfield weathered the storm and got back in the game when Aidan Burke converted on the power play with 12 seconds to go in the first to cut the deficit to 2-1.
"I thought we dominated first period," Geary said. "But we hit a post, their goalie made a few great saves and then they scored after we took a bad penalty and it's a game again. Those little details can turn a game and we let them back in it when we had the chance to open it up early."
Gloucester got the lead back to two goals with a highlight reel goal from Costanzo 37 seconds into the second frame, dangling past a Pioneers defenseman and scoring high, glove side to make it 3-1. But Lynnfield carried play for the rest of the period and got back within a goal when Drew Damiani found the back of the net with 11:02 to go in the period.
Gloucester returns home on Wednesday when Beverly visits Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).
Gloucester 8, Lynnfield 5
at McVann O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Gloucester 2 1 5| 8
Lynnfield 1 1 3| 5
1st Period: Dan O'Leary (Brett Cunningham, Emerson Marshall) 1:10; G, Marshall (Cunningham) ppg, 4:44; L, Aidan Burke (Will Steadman, Drew Damiani) ppg, 14:48.
2nd Period: G, Jack Costanzo (Marshall) ppg, :37; L, Drew Damiani (Will Norton) 3:58.
3rd Period: L, Joe Raffa (Jake Connell) 1:10; G, Costanzo (Colby Jewell) 2:53; L, Janssen Sperling (Chase Carney) 5:25; G, Cunningham (Marshall) 7:15; G, Costanzo (un.) 9:56; G, Jewell (un.) eng; L, Dylan Damiani (Aidan Norton); G, Costanzo (eng) 14:38.
Saves: G, Nick Tarantino 28; L, Phinneas Mitchener 26.
Records: G, 5-0; L, 4-1.