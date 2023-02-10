When it comes to team sports, naturally the star players garner most of the attention, and the headlines. Teams need those star players to take it to the next level, but also need those role players that may not produce highlights and stuff the stat sheet, but play irreplaceable roles on their respective teams.
Here’s a look at some of the areas unsung heroes.
HOCKEY
One of the areas where the Gloucester boys hockey team has improved the most this season is defensively and particularly its ability to efficiently move the puck out of its own zone.
The Fishermen have a strong stable of defensemen that have contributed with juniors James Sanfilippo and Will Lowthers really solidifying the team’s depth at the position. They may not appear in the box score every night, although Sanfilippo does have a pair of goals, but watch the Fishermen play and their important roles are apparent. Both blue-liners are strong skaters that make quick, decisive passes which has been integral in Gloucester’s ability to quickly transition from defense to offense and move into the neutral zone, one of the team’s biggest strengths this season.
Gloucester has been able to win consistently in different ways this winter than it did in 2022, and the steady play of its two junior defensemen can fly under the radar at times, but has been a big factor in the team’s identity.
Rockport is right in the thick of the Division 4 tournament race and has relied on a pair of seniors in new, increased roles to help solidify the top two lines and defensive pairings.
Finn Lawler was a forward until this winter, when the Vikings needed him to move back to the blue line. Lawler took on the new role and has thrived, logging big minutes this season. The senior is a strong skater that has molded into a strong, defensive minded player that takes care of the puck in his own end and can jump into the rush if needed.
Fellow senior Derek Budrow may not be among the team’s top scorers, but his play as a top two-line center has helped the Vikings develop a strong top six at the forward position. The senior has been strong in the face-off circle and has shown an improved offensive game while playing effectively in all three zones.
The Gloucester girls may be led by their defensemen when it comes to the team’s leading scorers, but don’t sell the forwards short as they have been contributing greatly.
Gloucester’s top line of Sydney Bouchie, Ari Scola and Elliana Parsons has provided consistent play all season long. The line, which consists of two juniors (Bouchie and Scola) and a freshman (Parsons), has been productive offensively and defensively thanks to a great forecheck and frequently puts the team in attack mode with its ability to get the puck into the opposing zone.
The Gloucester girls are an improved squad this season and much of it has to do with the team’s ability to play in all three zones and its top line epitomizes that.
BASKETBALL
The Gloucester boys have relied on a slew of seniors playing increased roles this season and those players have the team comfortably in the Division 3 state tournament picture.
Senior captain and point guard Brady Sullivan is one of those players that has thrived in his increased role. Sullivan has a complete all around game. His quick feet make him an elite perimeter defender who can also bring the ball up the floor offensively. He is not asked to carry the offense and serves as more of a complementary scorer, but when the shots and scoring chances are there he can consistently turn them into points. His high pressure defense on the perimeter has made the Fishermen a tough team to consistently get open looks against.
The Gloucester girls have improved drastically this season and defense has been its biggest strength. Senior captain La’Neisha Jenkins has been a go-to player for the Fishermen all season long while junior Bella Goulart thrives doing the dirty work that doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet.
Jenkins excels in man-to-man situations as she is frequently asked to guard the opposing team’s most potent offensive threat. Her ability to contain good scorers has helped the Fishermen solidify the defensive end of the floor. Goulart, on the other hand, is an undersized forward that can rack up the rebounds despite the fact that she is giving up some length most of the time. The junior’s ability to box out has limited the opposition’s second chance points.
The Rockport girls have relied on balance and spread out scoring to stay competitive against all comers this season while staying consistent on the defensive end of the floor. Seniors Anita Magee and Franky Twombly are not normally called upon to carry the offensive load, but their play on both ends of the floor has helped the team greatly.
Both seniors can knock down open looks when called upon, but its their play on the defensive end that has been the biggest asset to the Vikings this season. Magee and Twombly can guard strong scorers both in the post and on the wing while consistently rebounding the basketball. That lockdown defense has kept Rockport in just about every game this season.
For the Vikings boys, the team is young with some strong shooters but undersized. Sophomore forward Patrick Reardon has been given the difficult role of guarding the paint and mixing it up with the big men despite the fact that he is almost always at a size disadvantage. Not only has Reardon taken on the role, he’s thrived in it. His non-stop motor and aggressive defense has given opposing big men fits and he also has the athleticism to rebound with the giants. His toughness inside sets the tone for the rest of the team defense, and he contributes on the offensive end as well.
The Manchester Essex boys are closing in on another CAL title and the team’s star power is obvious. The Hornets, however, have elite role players as well which, combined with the stars, make them a serious contender in Division 4.
Two of the team’s most valuable role players are seniors Ed Chareas and Sam Athanas, a forward and a guard respectively. Chareas is a 6-foot-5 bruiser in that paint that is elite defender and rebounder. Chareas is also a strong man-to-man defender in the post that knows how to use his size to his advantage. While the Hornets don’t run the offense through Athanas, his three-point shooting prowess must always be respected and that opens up shots for his teammates as well. Athanas can pour in the points in a hurry and that makes it tough for the opposition to throw extra attention at the team’s leading scorers because he also has the ability to lead the team in scoring on any given night.
The Manchester Essex girls are kind of a team full of unsung heroes. Versatile and unselfish players that spread the wealth as the team seems to have a different leading scorer every night. Junior forward Phileine DeWidt is a player that is called upon to do a lot of the little things that have the team rolling to a postseason berth. DeWidt can knock down a mid-range jumper consistently and is one of the team’s most consistent rebounders who also defends the paint on the other end. The Hornets are another team that lacks size inside, but DeWidt fairs just fine against players with more length.