The Manchester Essex boys basketball program is no stranger to winning Cape Ann League championships. This winter, the Hornets were crowned CAL Baker titlists for the second season in a row and the third time in the last five seasons.
The 2022-23 team, however, did something no team had done before in program history: it finished unbeaten in league play.
As the third-smallest school in a deep league, the Hornets ran roughshod over the competition in the CAL this winter. They not only captured the league outright, but finishing unbeaten (15-0) against CAL foes.
Manchester Essex wrapped up its unbeaten league campaign with a 74-51 win at Ipswich last Thursday.
“This is just a special group,” said head coach Tim St. Laurent, who has now won a CAL championship four different times during his tenure. “They played a ton of basketball this offseason, and on top of that it’s great to have the multi-sport athletes that we do. They bring a level of toughness and competitiveness. It’s just a well-rounded group.”
Well-rounded is a great way to describe the 2023 Hornets, who seemingly have everything one would look for for when putting together a good basketball team.
They have the star scorer in junior Cade Furse, who averages 25 points per night and possesses a deadly efficient touch from beyond the three-point arc. They have the jack-of-all-trades veteran captain in senior Patrick Cronin, who is 6-foot-6 and can play every position on the floor both offensively and defensively. They have the toughness and raw athleticism from senior Brennan Twombly, who can play in the paint and run the floor.
Then there’s the complementary pieces in junior Ed Chareas, a bruiser in the paint that expertly uses his 6-foot-6 frame to his advantage; senior Sam Athanas, a sharpshooter that must be respected at all times; and senior Ben Hurd, an All-State football player that can bang bodies in the paint and has the athleticism to play multiple positions.
‘Depth, athleticism, and chemistry’
Being well-rounded is one thing, but there are many teams in the state that fit that description and have talent all over the lineup. What separates the Hornets from the pack is their teamwork; every player knows his role and plays it to perfection.
While Furse is an elite scorer, he’s also unselfish and doesn’t force shots. When the defense turns the attention Furse’s way, Twombly can take over a game with his athleticism while Cronin, Athanas and Chareas are also consistent offensive commodities that all score the basketball in different ways.
That same chemistry applies to the defensive end of the floor, where St. Laurent can mix up his looks between different zones and man-to-man sets depending on what the opponent’s strengths are. That’s because he has a bevy of players with high basketball IQ’s.
“We have depth, athleticism, and chemistry, which is essential. and they’ve all worked hard to build that chemistry,” St. Laurent said. “Early on the saying was ‘There’s one ball, and the defense is going to tell us who takes the shot’. We’re comfortable with any of them taking it. They have an unselfish, team-first attitude, and that’s helped us grind through some tough games.”
At 17-2 heading into Wednesday’s night’s regular season finale with defending Division 4 state champ Randolph, the Hornets have only been defeated by Burke High of Boston, the top rated team in Div. 4 (and a potential deep tournament opponent), and Peabody High, a Division 1 program. Both of those occurred in close games that could have gone either way.
In the CAL, the Hornets were simply dominant. They went 5-0 against the Kinney (Large) Division and started the season off with a comfortable triumph over eventual CAL Large champ Newburyport. They also bested Lynnfield, North Reading, Triton and Pentucket.
Battle-tested
Ironically, the third-smallest school in the league’s toughest competition came from the second-smallest school in the league, fellow CAL Baker rival Georgetown. The Royals only lost three league games — two coming to Manchester Essex in highly competitive games.
The first game saw the Hornets fight through adversity with St. Laurent out with COVID. Assistant coach Ralph Quinn stepped in and coached a great game against a physical Royals squad that can also shoot the basketball. Along with fellow assistants Drennan Burns and Steve Paccone, Manchester Essex was able to outlast a tough visiting club, 65-58.
That set the stage for the second meeting between the two squads in Georgetown two weeks later on January 27. Manchester Essex went into a hostile environment and put together one of their most complete games of the year, a 64-45 win that essentially wrapped up the league crown.
“We have so much respect for Georgetown and the way they play,” St. Laurent said. “After seeing them once with Ralph coaching a perfect game, we had a great game plan the second time around, knowing what they like to do and what they gave us trouble with the first time. The kids executed like they always do.”
With the state tournament beginning next week, the Hornets are pretty much in playoff mode right now. With a tough CAL schedule behind them, the Hornets are battle-tested entering the most important part of the season.
They are also tournament veterans after reaching the Division 4 quarterfinals last year, which included a big road win over Cathedral before bowing out to Wahconah in a tight battle out in Western Mass.
“I look at my four seniors, they were all younger last year but learned how to play in tough environments,” St. Laurent said. “And Cade was a young sophomore who is now a polished scorer. They’ve been there before and are now a year older, tougher and wiser.
“Last year was awesome,” he added. “We were crushed when we lost, but we all knew if we did the things we needed to do we could accomplish what we did and win the CAL. Now we’re hoping to have a nice, deep run in the tournament.”