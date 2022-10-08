The Manchester Essex football team was flying high coming into Friday's Commonwealth Conference Division 2 opener with KIPP Academy from Lynn. The Hornets were sporting a four-game win streak to start the season and possessed the No. 1 ranking in the Division 8 state rankings. KIPP, the team that knocked Manchester Essex out of the 2021 postseason, crashed the party at Hyland Field once again, taking advantage of five turnovers in a 26-14 win, Manchester Essex's first defeat of the season.
"KIPP is a very good team and they well coached, they came ready to play today," Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes said. "You hate to see so many mistakes but thy were able to take advantage of our turnovers."
It didn't take long to see the Panthers came to play as they scored on their very first play when quarterback Juan Setalsingh, who returned from an injury on Friday after missing the previous few games, hit a wide open Vic Mafo for a 60-yard touchdown on a pass over the middle for a 6-0 edge and the visitors never trailed on the night. Mafo's touchdown set the tone for the rest of the game as KIPP was efficient on offense all night, using its speed at the skill positions to its advantage.
After KIPP's opening play score, the Hornets put together a nice drive to tie the score. With an efficient mix of the run and passing games, quarterback Brennan Twombly hit Camren Hubbard for an 18-yard score to make it 6-6. KIPP, however, finished off the quarter with momentum and regained the lead for good on a one-yard touchdown run from Setalsingh. The touchdown was set up by a 35-yard run from Mafo and a 26-yard completion from Setalsingh to Morenel Castro. Mafo added the conversion for a 14-6 Panthers lead after one.
Mafo and Setalsingh combined for another score in the second, this time an 11-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 20-6, where it stood at halftime. KIPP had chances to extend that lead but two touchdowns were called back on holding penalties.
Manchester Essex had trouble moving the ball consistently in the first half with KIPP's huge defensive line making it difficult to find running room. That defense forced a turnover early in the second half which led to a Setalsingh touchdown pass to Chanel Gutierrez from 19-yards out to give KIPP a 26-6 lead after three.
Twombly ran one in from the four and then Jesse Oliver added the conversion for Manchester Essex in the fourth to cut the deficit to 26-14. The offense again put together a sustained drive with five minutes to go in an attempt to make it a one-score game, but another KIPP interception ended the drive and sealed the victory for the visitors.
Manchester Essex (4-1) hits the road next Friday against Shawsheen (7 p.m.).
"We have a really good rivalry with KIPP, they're a good team who had some injuries early in the season but they're healthy now," Grimes said. "We'll learn from this game. We have another tough game next week against Shawsheen."
KIPP 26, MANCHESTER ESSEX 14
at Hyland Field, Manchester
KIPP (2-3) 14;6;6;0 |26
Manchester Essex (4-1) 6;0;0;8 |14
K- Vic Mafo 60 pass from Juan Setalsingh (run failed)
ME- Camren Hubbard 18 pass from Brennan Twombly (run failed)
K- Setalsingh 1 run (Vic Mafo run)
K- Mafo 11 pass from Setalsingh (run failed)
K- Chanel Gutierrez 19 pass from Setalisngh (run failed)
ME- Twombly 4 run (Jesse Oliver run)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- KIPP: Vic Mafo 1-35, Jovan Machado 10-32, Juan Setalsingh 5-26, Morenel Castro 1-21, Blaze Gbadamosi 1-2. Manchester Essex: Stephen Martin 4-39, Brennan Twombly 8-37, Jesse Oliver 2-2, Camren Hubbard 4-13, Henry Otterbein 2-3.
Passing- KIPP: Setalsingh 14-18-211-3-0. Manchester Essex: Twombly 10-19-132-1-4.
Receiving- KIPP: Castro 5-92, Mafo 5-76, Chanel Gutierrez 3-43, Jovan Machado 1-0. Manchester Essex: Preston Potter 3-44, Danny Wood 3-38, Declan Kirk 2-32, Camren Hubbard 1-18, Henry Otterbein 1-0.