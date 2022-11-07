LYNN — The Rockport boys soccer team was right there with KIPP Academy at halftime of Monday’s Division 5 Round of 32 match.
The No. 19 Vikings trailed the No. 14 Panthers by a goal, but had momentum heading into the break and were playing better as the first half wore on. But it slipped away in the second half as KIPP scored twice in the opening nine minutes en route to a four-goal outburst in the final 40 minutes and a 6-1 win at Manning Field.
With the loss, the Vikings finish up the season at 9-8-3, earning their first tournament appearance and picking up their first tournament win since 2019.
The Panthers (12-6-1) came flying out of the gates with Yoni Ovalle finding the back of the net just 20 seconds in for a 1-0 lead. KIPP had Rockport back on its heels in the ensuing five minutes, but the Vikings turned their play around 10 minutes in. The No. 19 seed leveled off the play territorially and started to find some room to shoot on the Panthers defense.
KIPP, however, added to the lead in the 32nd minute when Kenny DeLeon scored the first of his three goals on the night, getting a step on the defense on a long through ball to make it 2-0.
Rockport would have a quick answer as Atticus Anderson put home a pass from Ed Merz just four minutes later to send Rockport into the half with only a 2-1 deficit after its best stretch of play of the game.
KIPP would start the second half much like it started the first, with a quick goal as Kevin Rodriguez picked the top left corner of the net short side to extend the lead to 3-1. The Panthers essentially put the game away six minutes later when Jefferson Paz was fouled in the box and converted the penalty kick for a 4-1 edge.
DeLeon would add two more goals, the last coming on another penalty kick, to cap the scoring at 6-1.