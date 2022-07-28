Kylie Schrock finished up her high school athletic career in impressive fashion during the 2021-22 school year. Not only was Schrock a two-sport CAL All-Star, the only reason she was a three-sport all-star was because Rockport plays an independent girls basketball schedule, she captained three teams to an appearance in the State Tournament.
Schrock’s ability to lead three standout teams and elevate her game in all three makes her Rockport’s Female Athlete of the Year. This is the second time Schrock has been named Rockport Athlete of the Year by the Gloucester Daily Times, earning the honor in 2020 as a sophomore as well. She is also the first Rockport girl to receive the honor twice.
The Rockport girls soccer program made history in the fall of 2021 with the program’s first ever State Tournament berth, and Schrock was at the forefront of the team’s success. Schrock had the lone goal in Rockport’s 1-0 win over Upper Cape Cod Tech for the program’s first ever State Tournament victory.
The senior captain led Rockport in goals on the season as her speed and physicality were often too much for opponents to handle. She earned a spot on the Cape Ann League All-Star team for her efforts.
In the winter, Schrock finished off one of the most prolific careers in Rockport basketball history. She scored more than 20 points per game for the second time in her high school career and led the Vikings in scoring for the fifth season in a row.
Schrock was an elite transition player as her ability to create turnovers and speed up and down the floor left opponents a step behind. She also has a quick first step and the physicality to score around the basket in half court sets as well.
She finished her high school basketball career with more than 1,500 points.
“We ask for so much out of her and she delivers,” Rockport head basketball coach Mike Wilson said during the winter season. “She carries us offensively and is so tough to defend. Once she gets going towards the basket she’s either scoring or getting to the line.”
Schrock kept up the stellar play in the spring softball season, again leading Rockport to the postseason and again earning a CAL All-Star nod. She hit just under .500 on the season and was second on the team in runs scored and stolen bases. Schrock was also an elite center fielder that covered a lot of ground to go along with a strong throwing arm.
“Kylie is a once in a decade athlete that leads by example,” Rockport softball coach Larry Burnham said. “She never made excuses or called out teammates if things weren’t going well. A true leader to compliment her athletic skills.”