Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester will be holding a tennis tournament over the Labor Day weekend.
The 2023 Bass Rocks Open Tennis Tournament will begin on Friday with Women's Doubles action. The rain date ,if needed, will be on Saturday.
On both Saturday and Sunday, men's singles, doubles, and mixed doubles will take place. The rain date would be on Monday.
The draw for the women's events will take place Friday, and the men's events on Saturday.
All matches will be held on the hard courts of Bass Rocks Golf Club on 34 Beach Road. There are three hard court surfaces available.
Cost is $40 per player per event. Entrants are limited to two events.
All matches are two out of three sets; regular scoring, 12 point tiebreaker at 6-all. All events are single elimination. There will be no consolation rounds.
Matches may be played on Labor Day in event of a large draw or rain delay.