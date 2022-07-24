LYNN — The Gloucester Little League All Star’s remarkable Williamsport Tournament run has come to an end.
Gloucester advanced all the way to the Section 4 Finals on Saturday against Reading, but ran into a hot hitting team en route to a 10-2 loss at Reinfuss Field.
The loss ends Gloucester’s tournament run, which was an outstanding run that featured the program’s second ever appearance in a Section 4 championship game (the last coming in 2017) and only its fourth ever District 15 championship in 50-years of District play.
Gloucester ran into trouble right away in the first inning as Dylan St. Hillaire launched a grand slam for a 4-0 Reading lead. St. Hillaire hurt Gloucester in many ways on Saturday as he added a bases loaded triple in the second to extend the Reading lead to 7-0. He also pitched well on the mound, allowing a run in four innings of work to pick up the win. Jack Barry, who picked up the win in relief over Gloucester in Wednesday’s Section 4 opener, came in to close the door and pitch the final two innings.
Reading tacked on two more runs to take a 10-0 lead before Gloucester scored the final two of the game. Luke Salah led the way with a pair of hits.
Saturday’s Section 4 Final was Reading’s second win over Gloucester in the tournament. Reading came away with a 7-4 win in the Section 4 opener in a game that could have gone either way. Gloucester then responded with two straight wins over Andover and Peabody West to earn the rematch. Reading finished the Section 4 Tournament at 4-0 and advances to the State Finals Tournament this week in Braintree.
Gloucester finishes up the Williamsport Tournament with a stellar 9-4 record.
GLOUCESTER BLANKS PEABODY WEST TO ADVANCE TO FINALS
The climax of the Section 4 Tournament came on Friday night, where Gloucester defeated Peabody West, 6-0 to advance to Saturday’s Sectional Final.
That Cinderella magic was working for Gloucester, the team that came out of the District 15 losers’ bracket to beat Beverly twice. They did it again Friday by blanking defending state champs in a win or go home game.
Gloucester struck for a run in the top of the first on hits by Bryce Albano and Jack Higgins, who each had two. West was lucky to escape giving up just one run because of a great play by second baseman Patrick Woods knocking down Pip Emerson’s line drive and throwing him out.
Brady Ciaramitaro pitched a three hitter, giving up singles to Ty Lomasney, Ryan Skerry, and Ben Ouellette. He walked two and struck out two. Peabody had some hard hits, but right Gloucester’s outstanding fielders. Shortstop Luke Salah was especially impressive, displaying great range and scooping up everything that came his way. He was involved in a double play in the first inning, caught a pop up, and went into the outfield to rob Lomasney of a base hit. West also had strong defense, especially right fielder Ricky Williams, who made a diving catch in the sixth inning when Gloucester added four more runs.
Salah led Gloucester with three of the team’s 11 hits.