The first two periods of Wednesday’s Northeast Hockey League clash between Gloucester and Masconomet was fairly uneventful. The Fishermen and Chieftains basically cancelled each other out and the game was a scoreless stalemate with few quality scoring chances either way after 30 minutes of play.
The third period, however, was anything but uneventful as the game took an exciting turn with the teams combining for five goals in the final 15 minutes. It was Masconomet that ended up leaving the ice with two points as McKenna Dockery’s goal with 30 seconds left, her second of the night, propelled her team to a 3-2 win at Talbot Rink.
“We started off real slow but we found our legs in the second and got stronger in the third,” said Masco head coach Ryan Sugar, whose team moves to 5-8 on the season. “That late power play was key and we were able to convert.”
Despite the loss, Gloucester head coach Caitlyn Bernick was quick to credit her team’s play.
“We had good possession and I thought everyone flowed well today,” said Bernick, whose team falls to 3-12. “We had periods of the game where we really controlled and we found our offense late but they did too. It just didn’t work out for us late.”
With the game scoreless heading into the third, the teams wasted little time finding a goal.
Gloucester opened up the scoring just 2:04 into the final frame when Brooke McNiff found the back of the net on a nice centering pass from Aria Caputo to make it 1-0.
Masco, however, needed only 11 seconds to have an answer as McKenna Dockery found some room under the bar on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line on the right wing to tie the score at 1-1.
“Once we scored, that really set a pace for us,” Sugar said. “We started to get more consistent pressure.”
Both teams traded chances tor the next six minutes and it was Gloucester that took a 2-1 lead with 6:57 to go on a fluttering shot from Keagan Jewell from just inside the blue line after a nice rush through the neutral zone.
“We had them on their heels for a little bit there,” Bernick said. “We played a great team game and eventually we started to convert on those chances.”
Masco, however, had the last laugh. Seventh grader Charlie Roberto tied the score at 2-2 with 2:33 to go on a centering pass from Bella Flinn. Then, with 55 seconds to play Gloucester was whistled for a tripping call along the left corner in the Fishermen zone, giving Masco a man advantage. The Chieftains would cash in as Dockery fired a wrist shot into the top right corner of the goal from the high slot off a nice centering pass from Flinn to give her team the 3-2 win.
The first two periods saw the two squads play to a stalemate with only a combined 25 shots on goal between the two teams. The slower pace was due to both teams playing well defensively, especially in their own ends.
Gloucester is right back in action on Thursday at home against Billerica (4:30 p.m.). Masco hosts Beverly on Saturday (1:30 p.m.).
Masconomet 3, Gloucester 2
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester Masco 0 0 3 | 3
Gloucester 0 0 2 | 2
1st Period: No scoring
2nd Period: No scoring
3rd Periods: G, Brooke McNiff (Aria Caputo) 2:04; M, McKenna Dockery (un.) 2:15; G, Keagan Jewell (un.) 8:03; M, Charlie Roberto (Bella Flinn) 12:27; M, Dockery (Flinn) ppg, 14:30.
Saves: M, Madie Dupuis 15; G, Kaydin Cusumano 20.
Records: M, 5-8; G, 3-12.