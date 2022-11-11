The Division 3 Quarterfinals was decided by one play. No. 3 Gloucester and No. 6 Newburyport were locked in a defensive struggle in the final minutes of regulation.
That's when Newburyport got a restart from just outside the circle with under four minutes to go. Lilly Ragusa sailed the ball into the circle towards the right post where Rita Cahalane was waiting to re-direct it into the net with 3:17 remaining for the line goal of the game in a 1-0 Clippers win at Newell Stadium.
With the win, Newburyport (16-3-2) advances to the Division 3 Semifinals against No. 2 Sandwich.
"We told them you have to play a full 60-minute game in this round," Clippers head coach Shannon Haley said. "We brought them in with four minutes left and told them you have four minutes to get back on the bus really happy or see your season coming to an end. They got the job done. The goal happened so fast it was a great pass and finish."
For Gloucester, the season comes to an end in heartbreaking fashion at 16-2-3.
"Someone has to lose these games it's just disappointing that it was us today," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "(Newburyport) was a great team, they moved the ball quickly and had strong sticks. We didn't let up and left it all out there we just couldn't find the goal we needed."
Quality scoring chances were tough to come by all afternoon with both defenses on top of their games. After Newburyport controlled the majority of the action for the first three frames, Gloucester came on strong late with hits best sustained offense of the afternoon in the fourth and final quarter.
The Fishermen earned six of their nine corner chances in the final 15 minutes, but Newburyport defended them well and kept the No. 3 seed off the board.
Clippers goalie Jane Mettling made two big stops in the middle of the frame when Gloucester earned three corners in succession. The senior net minder saved her biggest stop for the final seconds. Gloucester earned its last corner with under 30 seconds to play and worked the ball around to get a quality shot off from the middle of the box, but Mettling got her blocker on the ball to keep it away from the net and preserve the 1-0 win.
"We thought we had the tie right there," Riley Gove said. "Newburyport defended our corners well, we weren't able to get the quality chances off of them that we're used to and when we did they made the save. It was a heart breaker of a game but still a great season for us."
Gloucester goalie Keagan Jewell also came up big. With the Clippers controlling the action in the first half, Jewell stopped all four shots she saw including a three-on-none break in the second quarter thanks to an aggressive charge to the top of the circle. The freshman goalie also made three saves in succession on a Clippers corner try in the third frame.
Newburyport finished up the game with a 10-4 edge in shots on goal with Gloucester's fourth quarter charge giving it a 9-7 edge in corner chances.
The Clippers' quick ball movement led to their territorial edge as they quickly got the ball into Gloucester's territory with their precision passing while the defense made it difficult for Gloucester to advance in the other direction.
Haley was also quick to credit her team's physical play.
"Sometimes we're a finesse team but we knew today we had to be scrappy," Haley said. "It was going to come down to which team was more gritty to find a way to put the ball in the back of the net and we did it on that play."