GLOUCESTER 11, SALEM 0
Ashlee Aiello tossed a perfect game with 18 strikeouts in Wednesday’s win as Gloucester finishes up the regular season at 13-7. Aiello also had two hits and drove in three runs at the plate.
Emma Carrapichosa had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, Serina Russo had two hits.
Gloucester now awaits the MIAA State Tournament pairings, which will be released on Wednesday. Gloucester is currently the No. 15 ranked team in Div. 3.
IPSWICH 7, ROCKPORT 5
The Vikings (2-17) broke out to an early 4-0 lead but the host Tigers came roaring back for the win.
Sophia Lucido had a bases clearing double to knock in three runs while Auraylia Lord and Karlee Lorden had RBI hits. Amelia Lucas and Sydney Bouchie had two hits each while Addie Gardner chipped in a double. Lucas struck out three and scattered six hits on the mound.
The Vikings finish up the regular season on Thursday at Essex Tech (4 p.m.).
Baseball
GLOUCESTER 6, LYNN ENGLISH 5
The Fishermen move to 9-10 and keep their postseason hopes alive with Wednesday’s road win.
Ryan Francis picked up the save, preserving the one-run with with a scoreless seventh after Lynn English nearly erased a 6-1 deficit. Zach Morris had a multi-hit game at the dish.
Gloucester finishes up the regular season on Saturday at home against Revere (4 p.m.) and can clinch a tournament berth with a win while a loss would eliminate them from postseason contention.
Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 4, ROCKPORT 1
The Fishermen finish up the regular season at 14-5 while the Vikings finish up at 7-9.
Gloucester wins came from Andry Payano Sosa at No. 2 singles, Drew White at No. 3 singles, Luke McElhenny and Domenic Paone at No. 1 doubles and Elijah Sarrouf and Noah Willett at No 2 doubles. Ed Merz got the win for Rockport at No. 1 singles.
Both teams will be competing in the state tournament with Gloucester in Division 3 and Rockport in Division 4. Brackets will be released on Saturday.
Girls Lacrosse
MANCHESTER ESSEX 12, DANVERS 4
The Hornets finish up the regular season at 11-7 with Wednesday’s win.
The team now awaits Wednesday’s state tournament brackets where they well be a highly ranked team in Division 4.
HAMILTON-WENHAM 18, GLOUCESTER 5
The Fishermen (7-12) took on a strong Generals team on Wednesday.
Anna Cinelli scored twice, Ella Costa had a goal and three assists, Abby Lowthers had a goal and an assist and Skye Berry had a goal.
Gloucester finishes up the regular season on Friday at home against Stoneham (4:30 p.m.).