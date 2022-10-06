Golf
ME AT CAL OPEN
Manchester Essex’s Sam Athanas was the medalist at Thursday’s Cape Ann League Open, which saw the top two golfers from each of the ten CAL schools go against each other at Far Corner Golf Course in Boxford.
Athanas, a senior, turned in 65 points to pick up the medal with teammate Lily Brigham coming in with 38 points to round out the Manchester Essex tandem.
Field Hockey
GLOUCESTER 6, SAUGUS 1
The Fishermen move to 9-1-1 with Thursday’s dominant win at Newell Stadium.
Ella Costa had two goals and an assist to lead the way for Gloucester. Anna Cinelli, Abby Lowthers and Emma Allen all found the back of the net with Ari Scola notching two assists.
Gloucester travels to Masconomet on Monday (10 a.m.).
Boys Soccer
ROCKPORT 3, PENTUCKET 0
The Vikings move to 6-3-1 with a big Cape Ann League crossover win at home on Thursday. Ed Merz and Atticus Anderson scored on early penalty kicks with Merz scoring his second of the game on a pass from Will Caron to make it 3-0. Simon Dixon, Nate Cook and Michael Nocella played well on defense with Zakarya Bouafi earning the shutout with nine saves.
Rockport is at Gloucester on Saturday (6 p.m.).
MASCONOMET 4, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen (8-3) played competitively against the top team in the NEC Dunn Division, scoring the first goal of the game only to see the Chieftains respond with four unanswered for the win.
Gino Tripoli had the Gloucester goal with an assist from Kayky Barbosa. Brendan Anderton was Gloucester’s defensive standout.
The team is back in action on Saturday at home against Rockport (6 p.m.).