Boys Tennis
BEVERLY 5, GLOUCESTER 0
The defending Northeastern Conference Dunn Division champion Panthers took down the defending NEC Lynch Division champion Fishermen (5-1) on Friday at GHS.
Gloucester had trouble handling a deep and talented Panthers squad, losing its first match of the season.
The team is back in action on Monday at Salem (4 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 4 IPSWICH 1
The Vikings move to 4-2 on the season with Friday’s win in Cape Ann League Baker Division action.
Rockport wins came from Ed Merz at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-4), Alex Norris at No. 2 singles (6-2, 7-5), Cash Eck at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-0) and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Renzo Parades and Hunter Brown (7-5, 6-3).
The team travels to Lynnfield on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
ROCKPORT 3, IPSWICH 2
The Vikings move back to the .500 mark at 3-3 with Friday’s win.
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Francesca Twombly and Lynn Morin delivered the match clinching point, surviving a three-set match that lasted three hours. The Vikings top doubles tandem won the first set, 7-6 (7-5) only to see Ipswich com back to win the second set, 6-7 (7-5). Twombly and Morin finished strong with a 6-4 win in the third set to clinch the match. Rockport also got wins from Michelle Allen at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0) and Talia McWilliams and No. 3 singles (6-3, 6-2).
The Vikings host Lynnfield on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Softball
GLOUCESTER 8, MARBLEHEAD 1
The Fishermen move to 5-4 with the win on the road Friday, sweeping the season series with the rival Magicians.
Cam Carroll went the distance for the win, striking out eight. Riley Thibodeau had a monster day at the plate going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs over the fence at Marblehead. Natalie Aiello was 3-for-3 with three triples and two runs scored.
Gloucester travels to Malden Catholic on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 5, NEWBURYPORT 1
The Vikings move to 6-4 with a big win over a Cape Ann League Kinney Division foe at home on Friday.
Kelsea Anderson scattered five hits and struck out 11 to pick up the win. She also had two hits and drove in a run at the plate. Amelia Lucas had two hits and one RBi, Kylie Schrock had a triple and Kylie Wheat had a hit and drove in a run.
The Vikings are back in action at home on Tuesday against Malden in non-league action (4:15 p.m.).
Baseball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 8, NORTH READING 3
The Hornets snapped a three-game skid on Thursday and jump back over .500 at 4-3 on the season.
Vaughn O’Leary went four innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing a run. He also had a home run, a double and two RBIs at the plate. Simon Rubin went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs while Colin Coyne, Ryan Andrews, Mike DeOreo and Isaac Porat had two hits a piece.
The Hornets host Georgetown on Tuesday (3:45 p.m.).