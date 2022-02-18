Track
GLOUCESTER AT D4 MEET
Senior Andrew Coelho led the Fishermen at Thursday's Division 4 State Meet with a third place finish in the 600m (1:26.65). The Northeastern Conference champ in the event turned in a personal record time and earned a bid in next week's All-State Meet.
Colby Rochford earned a spot on the medal stand with a sixth place finish in the 1,000m (2:42.78) along with the girls 4x400m relay team of Natalie Aiello, Darcy Muller, Skye Ciolino and Rose Groleau, which finished fourth with a time of 4:19.42.
Girls Basketball
HAMILTON-WENHAM 42 MANCHESTER ESSEX 35
The Hornets finish up the regular season at 5-15 and now await the Division 4 State Tournament pairings. The team is currently ranked No. 28 in Division 4, the top 32 teams automatically qualify.
Emma Fitzgerald led the way with 11 points, Paige Garlitz and Calista Lai had nine points each.