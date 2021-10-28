Gloucester’s top two golfer got the chance to compete against the best in the Northeastern Conference on Thursday morning at Kernwood Country Club in the annual NEC Open.
Senior captain Jack Costanzo and junior captain Jack Delaney competed for the Fishermen against the No. 1 and No. 2 golfers from every other team in the conference.
The Gloucester duo finished second overall with a combined score of 162. Costanzo carded an 80 while Delaney shot an 82.
The two captains along with teammates Nick White, Joseph Orlando, Dan O’Leary and Tim Marrone will be in action on Tuesday in the Division 3 State Finals at Shining Rock Golf Club in Northbridge (10 a.m.). Gloucester qualified for the State Finals by winning the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament last week.
Boys Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 3 IPSWICH 1
The Hornets (11-5-1) scored three times in the second half to clinch at least a share of the CAL Baker championship.
Manchester Essex now awaits next week’s Division 4 State Tournament pairings.
GLOUCESTER 2 BEVERLY 2
The Fishermen move to 13-2-2 with Thursday’s draw against one of the top programs in the NEC Dunn Division.
Gloucester finishes up the regular season on Saturday at Danvers (12:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
CHELMSFORD 3 GLOUCESTER 0
The Fishermen (7-9-1) dropped their fourth straight but played well against a powerful Division 1 program.
Ella Costa played well at forward with Aria Caputo and Ari Scola playing well in the midfield and Chiara O’Connor leading the defense. Bella Goulart had 10 saves in goal.
Gloucester returns to action on Friday at Danvers in the regular season finale (5:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
IPSWICH 2 MANCHESTER ESSEX 1
The Hornets finish up the regular season at 2-15-1 with Thursday’s loss but are currently in line to qualify for the Division 4 State Tournament.
Libby Lawler found the back of the net for her first career goal off a corner kick from Sarah Baker. Madi Cook played well in goal with nine saves.
State Tournament brackets will be released next week.
BEVERLY 5 GLOUCESTER 0
Gloucester finishes the season at 4-13-1 with Thursday’s road loss.