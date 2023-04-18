Baseball
GLOUCESTER 11, PEABODY 0
Zach Morris struck out seven and allowed one hit in a complete game on Monday at Peabody.
Morris also had two hits at the dish as did Lucas Simendinger.
The Fishermen (1-5) travel to Winthrop on Friday (10 a.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 10, AMESBURY 9
The Hornets move to 2-1 with Tuesday’s wild win at Memorial Field.
Isaac Porat hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth to put Manchester Essex ahead for good and he pitched three scoreless inning to close out the game and earn the win. Mike DeOreo was 3-for-3, Mike McKenna and Troy Flood each had two hits.
The Hornets host Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday (10 a.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 7, WINTHROP 1
The Fishermen (3-3) picked up a key NEC Lynch Division win on the road Tuesday.
Ella Costa’s three goals and two assists powered the Gloucester scoring attack. Anna Cinelli had two goals Abby Lowthers a goal and an assist, Anna Hafey a goal and Nicole Gardner, Elle Fleming and Kajsa Curcuru an assist. Ella Zindle had six saves in goal.
Gloucester travels to Peabody on Thursday (10 a.m.).
Sailing
GLOUCESTER 3, SALEM 0
SailGHS remains unbeaten on the year at 3-0 with Friday’s shutout win.
Gloucester finished 1-2-3 in every race led by Ryan and A.J. Lewis along with Nicci Stamos. The win puts Gloucester in first place by itself atop the Mass. Bay League Div. 2 standings.
The team returns to action next week against Boston Latin in a crowded week with five races.