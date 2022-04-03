Baseball
GLOUCESTER 4 NEWBURYPORT 3
The Fishermen (1-0) survived on the road against the defending Cape Ann League champs in Saturday's opener.
Zach Morris got the win on the mound, going five innings with seven strikeouts while delivering a triple at the plate. Brett Moore picked up the save with two innings out of the bullpen. Moore, who also had two hits at the plate and was on base four times, got out of a bases loaded, nobody out jam in the sixth with help from Morris, who threw out a runner at the plate on a fly ball to left. Emerson Marshall had two hits in the win.
Gloucester returns to action on Wednesday at home against Danvers (4:30 p.m.).