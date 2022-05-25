Baseball
GLOUCESTER 7, SALEM 2
The Fishermen move to 13-6 with Wednesday’s win on the road.
Drew Macchi went the distance allowing no earned runs and striking out 10 on just 85 pitches. Zach Oliver led the offense with three hits and two RBIs, Nate Montagnino had a pair of hits and Aidan Cornetta had two hits including a two RBI triple.
Gloucester finishes up the regular season on Saturday at Ipswich (10 a.m.).
Boys Tennis
ROCKPORT 3, GLOUCESTER 2
The Vikings finish up the regular season at 9-6 with their fourth straight win, they also avenge a 4-1 loss to the Fishermen from earlier in the season. Gloucester finishes up the regular season at 12-5.
Rockport got a win from Alex Norris at No. 2 singles to decide the match. Norris dropped the first set, 2-6 and won the second set 6-4 before heading to a tie-breaker set tied 6-6 in the third set, which he won 8-6 to seal the win for Rockport. The Vikings also got wins from Cash Eck at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1) and Renzo Parades and Hunter Brown at No. 2 singles (6-4, 6-3).
Gloucester wins came from Anders Littman at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-0) and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Dom Paone and Cam Widtfeldt (6-4, 6-4).
Both the Vikings and Fishermen are postseason bound and waiting for the brackets to be released. Gloucester will be competing in Division 3, Rockport in Division 4.
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4, PENTUCKET 1
The Hornets finish up the regular season at 14-3 and share the CAL Baker championship with Hamilton-Wenham after Wednesday’s CAL crossover win.
Manchester Essex wins came from Jack Cummins at No. 1 singles (6-4, 6-1), Finn Straub at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-4), Beren Schmidt and Charlie Virden at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 7-6) and Theo Brown and Aidan Cunningham at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-2).
The Hornets are now heading to the Division 4 State Tournament.
Girls Tennis
ROCKPORT 5, GLOUCESTER 0
The Vikings finish up the regular season at 7-8 with Wednesday’s win at home.
Rockport wins came from Alexis Berglund at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-1), Michelle Allen at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-0), Talia McWilliams at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-0), Francesca Twombly and Lynn Morin at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-3) and Ava MacDowell and Talia Osier at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-3).
The Vikings now wait for the Division 4 State Tournament standings to be released. They were ranked No. 14 in Division 4 prior to finishing up the regular season on a two-game win streak.
Girls Lacrosse
STONEHAM 11 GLOUCESTER 4
The Fishermen fall to 6-12 with Wednesday’s loss.
Sophia Costa had a goal and two assists to lead the offense while Ella Costa had a goal and an assist. Elle Fleming and Anna Cinelli scored a goal, Kaelyn Battle had an assist and Ella Zindle had 22 saves in net.
Gloucester is at Northeast Tech on Tuesday (4 p.m.) for the first game of a home-and-home to end the regular season.