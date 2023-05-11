GLOUCESTER 2, DANVERS 1
GLOUCESTER 7, SALEM 1
The Fishermen move to 7-8 with a win at Danvers on Wednesday night and at Salem on Thursday. The team continues to creep closer to the .500 mark and is now 7-3 in its last 10 games.
Zach Morris went 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for the win and Brayden Francis struck out the final two batters with the winning run on base in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the win over Danvers.
Morris fanned 11 and drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly. Austin Bouchie scored the other Gloucester run on a Jaylen Severino grounder. Francis led the offense with two hits, Lucas Simendinger had a hit.
Giacomo Martell went the distance in Thursday’s win over Salem, striking out five on seven hits without allowing a walk. Morris and Jason Earl had two hits each with Morris, Martell, Brayden Francis, Matt Smith and Jaylen Severino knocked in runs.
The Fishermen return to the diamond on Tuesday at home against Lynn English (4:30 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 4, BEVERLY 1
The Fishermen (10-3) officially qualify for the MIAA State Tournament with Thursday’s win on the road.
Gloucester wins came from Andry Payano Sosa at No. 1 singles (6-4, 7-6), Anders Littman at No. 2 singles (6-4, 7-5), Domenic Paone and Drew White at No. 1 doubles (6-4, 6-4) and Cam Widfeldt and Cole Ciolino at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-1).
The Fishermen are right back in action on Friday at Swampscott (4 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5, AMESBURY 0
The Hornets move to 10-3 with Wednesday’s road win.
Victories came from Vanessa Gregory at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-3), Calista Lai at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-3), Grayson Crocker at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-4), Emery Weber-Provost and Sophie Zalosh at No. 1 doubles (6-4, 6-4) and Sienna Crocker and Grace Scarbrough at No. 2 doubles (6-1, 6-2).
The Hornets travel to Newburyport on Friday (4 p.m.).
Softball
HAMILTON-WENHAM 14, ROCKPORT 8
The Generals avenged an early season loss to the Vikings to split the season series.
Alexandra Johnson and Amelia Lucas each had three hits to lead the Rockport bats. Lily Christopher had two hits, Sydney Bouchie drove in two runs while Allie George, Karlee Lorden and Madi Siler each had a hit.
The Vikings are back in action on Saturday morning at home against Whittier Tech (11 a.m.).