Cross Country
GLOUCESTER AT DIVISION 2B MEET
The Gloucester cross country team competed against the best-of-the-best in its division on Sunday in the Division 2B State Meet in Westfield.
Seven runners competed for the Fishermen with the top five finishers counting for the team score. Gloucester turned in an 11th place finish out of 25 teams in the field with 341 points led by a pair of top-25 finishes. Senior Max Littman led the way with an 18th place finish and a time of 17:12.86. Junior Colby Rochford was right behind him in 22nd with a time of 17:16.79.
Littman and Rochford both qualify for the Division 2 State Championship Meet as individuals as they were two of the top 10 finishers from a non-qualifying team.
Gloucester also got points from Lyall Cunningham (68th place), Aidan Woods (113th) and Michael Francis (120th).
The Gloucester girls did not compete as a team on Sunday but junior Faith Castellucci competed as an individual and turned in a 62nd place finish.
MANCHESTER ESSEX AT DIV. 3B MEET
The Manchester Essex girls advanced to the All-State Meet as a team with two Hornets boys qualifying as individuals in Sunday’s Division 3B Meet in Gardner.
The Hornets girls turned in a seventh place finish as a team and advanced to the Division 3 State Championship Meet. The team was led by three top-25 finishes with Sabine Cooper finishing 17th, Stella Straub 23rd and Whitney Turner 25th.
On the boys side the Hornets finished 8th, just one place shy of earning a spot in the State Championship Meet as a team. Finn O’Hara (4th place) and Logan Cooper (27th) each qualified as individuals and will be competing in next week’s All-State Meet along with the girls team.
Girls Soccer
NORTHBRIDGE 4,
MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The seventh-seeded Hornets finish up the season at 9-8-4 after Saturday’s loss at the No. 2 seed in the Division 4 Quarterfinals.
Manchester Essex finishes up the season after winning a pair of State Tournament games.